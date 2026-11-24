The Royal Photographic Society 2026 Awards announce Sir Roger Deakins receives the Centenary Medal, while Timon Benson wins the under-30 achievement award. See full list of honorees.

The Royal Photographic Society has officially announced the recipients of its 2026 Awards, bringing global recognition to a distinguished group of visual storytellers. Cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins leads the honorees by receiving the Society's most prestigious honor, the RPS Centenary Medal. This announcement highlights the Society's commitment to celebrating excellence across the broad spectrum of photographic arts in the United Kingdom and internationally.

Cinematography Legend Takes Centenary Medal

Sir Roger Deakins has been awarded the RPS Centenary Medal for his profound contributions to the visual arts. Widely regarded as one of the greatest cinematographers in film history, Deakins brings an exceptional portfolio of accolades to this prestigious recognition. His career includes two Academy Awards for Best Cinematography and five BAFTA Awards in the same category.

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Deakins expressed that he is particularly pleased to receive recognition for his still photography, despite his primary fame coming from motion pictures. He stated that while cinematography defines his public career, still photography has always been a more personal passion. He described the honor from the Royal Photographic Society as amazing and meaningful for his work in still images.

The award ceremony underscores the intersection of moving images and still photography. Deakins' inclusion in this list of winners bridges the gap between technical cinematography and the artistic disciplines traditionally celebrated by the Society. His acceptance highlights how modern visual artists often master multiple formats to tell compelling stories.

Emerging Talent Wins Under-30 Achievement Award

British photographer Timon Benson has received the RPS Award for Achievement in the Art of Photography for individuals under the age of 30. At the beginning of his career, Benson was already attracting significant national and international recognition for his unique visual voice. His work spans documentary photography, choreography, and abstraction.

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Benson's portfolio explores the nature of photography and its relationship with contemporary life. His pieces challenge traditional boundaries by integrating movement and structural composition. This award recognizes his ability to capture complex human experiences through innovative photographic techniques.

The inclusion of Benson in the 2026 awards demonstrates the Society's focus on nurturing new voices. His early success indicates a strong trajectory for contemporary British photography. The award serves as a testament to his ability to blend different artistic disciplines into a cohesive visual narrative.

Science and Environmental Responsibility Recognized

Professor Marc Levoy has been awarded the RPS Progress Medal in the Science of Photography. Levoy is an American computer graphics researcher and Professor Emeritus of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering at Stanford University. He also serves as a vice president and fellow at Adobe and a Distinguished Engineer at Google.

Levoy's recognition highlights the technical advancements driving modern photography. His work in computer graphics contributes significantly to the scientific understanding of imaging technologies. This award bridges the gap between academic research and practical photographic applications.

Meanwhile, British photographic artist Mandy Barker received The RPS Award for Environmental Responsibility. Barker is internationally recognized for her work documenting marine plastic debris. She works alongside scientists to use photography to highlight the scale of plastic pollution in the world's oceans.

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Barker's images illustrate the impact of pollution on marine life and the wider environment. Her collaborative approach with scientific communities adds a layer of empirical weight to her artistic output. The award acknowledges photography as a vital tool for environmental advocacy and awareness.

Social Impact and Historical Context of the Awards

Documentary photographer and filmmaker Polly Braden has received the RPS Award for Social Impact. Her long-term collaborative projects explore how people live and work, and their place in society. Her latest project followed young people in 17 coastal towns.

The project was exhibited at Arnolfini in Bristol and Firstsite in Colchester. It also brought 16 young people to Parliament to give evidence to MPs. Braden's work demonstrates the power of photography to influence policy and public discourse.

Wendy Ewald is also honored in this year's lineup, further expanding the reach of these awards. Now in its 148th year, the Royal Photographic Society Awards date back to 1878. The Society describes them as the world's longest-running photography awards.

The awards recognize achievements across still and moving images, celebrating individuals rather than individual photographs. They cover a broad range of disciplines, including new media, science, education, publishing, and curation. Victoria Humphries, CEO of the Royal Photographic Society, stated that the awards reflect the breadth of the photographic community.

Humphries emphasized that photography is for everyone and that the awards demonstrate many ways to shape its future. The 2026 recipients represent a diverse array of talents, from cinematic masters to environmental activists and technological pioneers.