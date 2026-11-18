Zak Hussein shared why he 'can't see' one moment happening with the Waleses and Sussexes.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsremain estranged, Hussein said,"It would be great to see Harry and William get back together and have a nice picture of the four of them, or a picture of Catherine and Meghan together.

”with Harry and Meghan. Hussein—whose father, Anwar Hussein, and brother, Samir Hussein, are also celebrated royal photographers —admitted that a group photo is unlikely, but also said to never say never. The Waleses and Sussexes were last seen together during a Windsor Castle walkabout on September 10, 2022 after Queen Elizabeth's death.

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"I can't see it happening, but that's the thing about this job,” Zak shared. "You don't know what's going to happen in the future with the royals. There's always something, another event in the future. ” The photographer shared that Prince Harry is one of his favorite royals to capture on camera, noting that there’s a marked difference between the Duke of Sussex and his older brother due to their birth order.

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"You never know what you're going to get with the Duke of Sussex," he added. "If he goes to an event, it feels slightly more relaxed. He just does what he wants. He might make a little joke or pick up a rugby ball and start playing.

"Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.