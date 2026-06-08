Royal Navy warship builders vote to strike over pay dispute

GMB Scotland Union members have rejected a three-year pay offer, leading to a strike that could disrupt the completion of the HMS Glasgow, the first of eight Type 26 anti-submarine frigates for the Royal Navy.

Royal Navy warship builders have voted to strike over a pay dispute and could bring production to a grinding halt in a fresh blow to the military.

The walkouts risk delays to BAE Systems' warships being built on the upper Clyde in west Scotland as shipyard workers supplying tools, materials and equipment formed a picket line today. GMB Scotland Union members rejected a three-year pay offer, and now striking dockworkers employed by GXO Logistics stand to further disrupt the completion of the already delayed HMS Glasgow. The ship is the first of eight Type 26 anti-submarine frigates for the Royal Navy.

Union members claim the offer does not match the deal secured by BAE staff or close the salary gap between them. The strikes will take place across the week at key supply chain facilities. Walkouts will begin at shipyards in Govan and Scotstoun on Monday and Tuesday, then at BAE Systems supply hubs at Linwood, Renfrewshire, on Thursday and Eurocentral, Lanarkshire, on Friday.

GMB members rejected a three-year pay plan that would increase wages by 3.5% in the first year and 3% in each of the following two years. HMS Glasgow risks further delays due to the shipyard workers' strike. It is set to be the first of eight Type 26 anti-submarine frigates for the Royal Navy. GMB Scotland Union members voted to walk out over a dispute over a three-year pay deal.

Organiser Rory Steel said they were 'not prepared to accept wages below their worth'. The results of an official ballot revealed 97 per cent of the workers backed industrial action with a turnout of 84 per cent. Rory Steel, GMB Scotland organiser, said: The work of these shipyards is built on the experience, expertise and commitment of our members.

Logistics workers are fundamental to the successful operation of these yards and GXO management must understand their determination to ensure their role is properly recognised and fairly rewarded. Mr Steel added that the strikes were not only about pay but fairness and respect. He said: Our members can't accept being underpaid for the work they do. Management must ensure the long-standing pay gaps between GXO colleagues and BAE workers are first calculated and then closed.

How can colleagues, working beside each other in similar roles of similar value, be paid differently? BAE Systems brought GXO in to cut costs but our members are not prepared to accept wages below their worth. This is not only about pay but fairness and respect and needs to be addressed with urgency. A BAE Systems spokesperson said: This is a matter for GXO Logistics and its workforce.

We have made temporary arrangements to minimise any impact to our activities from the strike action. A GXO spokesperson said: We believe we have put forward a proposal which is fair and competitive. We remain committed to ongoing dialogue with our colleagues and are working towards a resolution





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Royal Navy BAE Systems GMB Scotland HMS Glasgow Type 26 Anti-Submarine Frigates Pay Dispute Strike GVO Logistics

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