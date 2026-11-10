Royal Navy Warns Russia Is Probing UK Defences as Fleet Shrinks

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins warns Russia is testing British resolve while the Royal Navy rebuilds its fleet. Frigates, uncrewed platforms and new drones are planned to deter conflict.

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, head of the Royal Navy, has warned that Russia is 'looking for weakness' in Britain's defences. Speaking aboard HMS Prince of Wales, the £3.5 billion aircraft carrier, Sir Gwyn said the Kremlin will test the resolve of the United Kingdom and that the risk of inter-state conflict is 'rising'. The remarks were made at the 2026 International Sea Power Conference, which the carrier is hosting in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

Sir Gwyn told senior officers and ministers from across Europe that the best response is to prove Britain is 'serious' about facing down the threat. The Royal Navy's head argued that deterrence depends on visible strength, not on rhetoric alone.

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Royal Navy Rebuilds Fleet to Counter Russian Threat

The Royal Navy's head said the service is being remodelled to defeat Russia. Thirteen new frigates are being built, and 'several dozen' uncrewed platforms have been purchased to protect Britain's shores.

Sir Gwyn explained that the service is currently at its smallest since the mid-17th century. Its fighting surface fleet consists of just six Type 45 destroyers and seven Type 23 frigates, and the additional ships and uncrewed platforms will not enter service until later.

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He said the aim is to evolve into a modern fighting force within 1,000 days. Under his leadership, the Royal Navy is undertaking its most extensive recapitalisation since the Second World War, with its efforts focused on the end of the decade.

Jenkins Calls for Serious Deterrence Alongside NATO

Sir Gwyn argued that Britain must show its enemies it is serious about defence if war is to be avoided. He said that war is not inevitable if adversaries believe the United Kingdom is prepared to fight.

In his speech, Sir Gwyn said: 'Prepare for war if you want peace. That means building our strength, adapting faster, standing together and demonstrating that, if required, we are ready to fight.' He stressed that the Royal Navy's work is aligned with NATO and allied partners.

He also said the service is focused on improving availability and getting more ships to sea. He described the wider programme as the wholesale renewal of the fighting fleet, the nuclear deterrent and the support that keeps both at sea.

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Autonomous Squadron and Talon Drone Plans Advance

The Royal Navy recently unveiled its first squadron made up entirely of autonomous platforms in Portsmouth. The squadron consists of Kraken uncrewed surface vessels, although the number of vessels is classified.

The squadron's first task will be coastal defence. The Kraken vessels will monitor approaches, protect critical infrastructure and respond more quickly to hostile activity by Russian ships and other enemies, and they will also be equipped with a counter-drone capability whose details remain restricted.

The Royal Navy is also developing jet-powered Collaborative Combat Aircraft, which will fly from HMS Prince of Wales and her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth. Sir Gwyn appeared onstage alongside a CCA made by Northrop Grumman called Talon, which is expected to take off from Royal Navy carriers from 2027.

Closing his address, Sir Gwyn pledged that the Royal Navy will be ready and will continue to lead. He said: 'When our allies need us we will not be found wanting. The Royal Navy is rebuilding and getting ready for what could lie ahead. That is how we protect our nations. That is how we deter war.'