Able Seaman Lacey White received an 18-month community order for sexually assaulting and harassing four female recruits at HMS Raleigh, citing social misinterpretations.

Able Seaman Lacey White, a 19-year-old former Royal Navy recruit, has been sentenced to an 18-month community order after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting and harassing four female fellow trainees. The Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire heard evidence of White's obsessive behavior, which included following victims into showers, groping them, and making inappropriate sexual comments during her basic training at HMS Raleigh in Cornwall.

Court Finds White Guilty of Sexual Assaults

Able Seaman Lacey White was convicted of sexually assaulting two female recruits and committing two counts of disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind against two additional victims. The court martial revealed that White targeted these young women with persistent harassment that created an environment of fear and discomfort for the trainees. Commander Paul Patterson, presenting the case, described the actions as demeaning and sexually violent, noting that the behavior made the victims feel defenseless throughout their training period.

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Specific Harassment Incidents Detail Violations

The court heard that White followed one 17-year-old recruit around the base, telling her she was a good girl and pretty before touching her crotch in their accommodation. In another instance, White grabbed a different recruit's breasts and grinded her bottom against the victim's back for approximately five seconds while the victim was bent over. White also followed a third recruit into an empty shower block, standing next to her in the shower stall despite all nine other shower units being available and unused at that moment.

Further evidence showed that White attempted to enter a toilet occupied by a fourth recruit and sang graphic sexual chants directed at her. The 17-year-old victim who was sexually assaulted submitted a personal statement read by Commander Paul Patterson, in which she expressed the lasting impact on her mental health. She stated that she trusted the Royal Navy to provide a safe environment and felt that her sense of security and innocence was irreparably damaged by White's actions.

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Defense Claims Social Cues Were Misread

Ben Thompson, representing the defense, argued that White had completely misread social cues and joined the military hoping to make lifelong friends. He explained that White struggled with social interactions and believed the Navy would be a place where she could find acceptance. Thompson revealed that White has since been diagnosed with autism and has sought medical support, including starting antidepressants and contacting her general practitioner to manage her condition.

Commander Paul Patterson noted that White graduated from her training and became an Able Seaman before the incidents came to light. The defense emphasized that White's behavior stemmed from a desperate desire for connection rather than malicious intent, although the court found the actions to be unacceptable. Assistant Judge Advocate General John Atwill acknowledged White's neurodiversity but stated that she knew or ought to have known her behavior was wrong.

Sentencing Includes Community Order and Police Registration

Assistant Judge Advocate General John Atwill handed down an 18-month community order requiring 160 days of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. White was also ordered to register with the police for five years due to the sexual nature of the offenses. The judge indicated that if White had remained in the military, she would have been dismissed from service immediately for her actions.

Atwill described White's behavior toward the victims as divisive, demeaning, and unfair, noting that she deliberately targeted them. Despite the severity of the crimes, the judge assessed that White poses a low risk of reoffending. The ruling underscores the military's zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment while considering the defendant's personal circumstances and lack of prior malicious intent.