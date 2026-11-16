HMS Raleigh recruit Lacey White receives an 18-month community order after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting and harassing four female fellow trainees.

Assistant Judge Advocate General John Atwill has sentenced Able Seaman Lacey White to an 18-month community order following a trial at the Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire. The 19-year-old Royal Navy recruit pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault and disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind against four female fellow trainees. The court heard that White engaged in a pattern of obsessive and demeaning behavior that left her victims feeling defenseless and vulnerable during their basic training.

Details of Sexual Assaults and Harassment

Commander Paul Patterson outlined the specific incidents of misconduct that occurred while White was completing her basic training at the HMS Raleigh training centre in Cornwall. The court heard that White sexually assaulted a 17-year-old recruit in her accommodation by placing her hand on the victim's crotch. In another instance, White squeezed the breasts of a different female recruit, constituting a separate count of sexual assault. These actions were described as sexually violent and were part of a broader campaign of harassment targeting multiple women in the unit.

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Disgraceful Conduct and Inappropriate Behavior

Beyond the physical assaults, White committed two counts of disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind. She followed one trainee into an empty shower block and stood next to her, despite nine other shower stalls being available. On another occasion, White approached a recruit who was bent over and grounded her bottom against the victim for approximately five seconds. She also attempted to enter a toilet occupied by a trainee and sang graphic sexual chants directed at her, creating a hostile and intimidating environment for those around her.

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Victim Impact and Lasting Trauma

The psychological toll on the victims was significant, with one 17-year-old survivor providing a victim personal statement read by Commander Paul Patterson. She stated that although she was underage, she trusted the Royal Navy to provide a safe environment but instead experienced a breach of security that permanently impacted her mental health. She expressed that she could not regain the sense of innocence and safety she had before the incidents. A second victim described feeling consistently vulnerable and defenseless, noting that White's behavior was divisive and unfair, deliberately targeting those she perceived as easier to manipulate.

Legal Outcome and Defendant's Background

Ben Thompson, representing Lacey White, argued that the defendant had misread social cues due to a struggle with making friends. He revealed that White has since been diagnosed with autism and has begun treatment with antidepressants after contacting her GP. Thompson noted that White joined the military hoping to find lifelong companionship but ultimately failed to understand appropriate social boundaries. Assistant Judge Advocate General John Atwill acknowledged her neurodiversity as a factor but emphasized that White knew her actions were unacceptable. She was ordered to complete 160 days of unpaid work within 12 months and must report to the police for five years due to the sexual nature of the offenses.