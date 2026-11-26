HMS Excellent in Portsmouth was evacuated after a bomb threat triggered a major security alert. Armed police swept the base, declaring the all-clear by 12pm while investigations into the suspected hoax continue.

A significant security breach occurred at the Royal Navy's headquarters, HMS Excellent in Portsmouth, Hampshire, after a bomb threat triggered a massive emergency response this morning. Armed Ministry of Defence police were immediately scrambled to the site, prompting the evacuation of all sailors, Royal Marines, and civilian staff from the critical naval command centre. The public was also explicitly ordered to stay away from the base as security personnel conducted a thorough sweep of the buildings to locate any potential devices. The command centre, which houses the Navy's top brass, is considered of critical importance to both the fleet and national security.

The Security Sweep and All-Clear Timeline

Security officials conducted a meticulous search of the headquarters to check all buildings for any explosive devices following the initial report. The threat was communicated over the phone, and although the specific caller details remain part of the ongoing inquiry, sources indicate the call is believed to have been a hoax. The systematic search concluded with the all-clear officially declared at 12pm, allowing staff to return to the command centre. The Navy confirmed that operations were not disrupted, with the base remaining fully functional throughout the incident.

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Navy Statement and Official Response

A Royal Navy spokesman provided a formal statement regarding the conclusion of the security incident, confirming that the base had returned to normal operations. The statement emphasized that the safety of personnel and the public remains the top priority for the Ministry of Defence. Officials confirmed that a full investigation has been launched to identify the source of the call and determine the nature of the threat. The spokesperson reiterated that the incident has now concluded following the extensive search by Police and Ministry of Defence personnel, with inquiries into the exact circumstances continuing.

Context of Recent European Hoax Campaigns

This security alert at HMS Excellent occurs just weeks after a widespread wave of bomb threats caused significant disruption at airports and schools across the United Kingdom and Europe. On November 5, London Heathrow and Birmingham airports were targeted, resulting in flight delays and security lockdowns. Shortly thereafter, on November 11, hundreds of schools across the country were forced to close after receiving hoax threats that caused panic among pupils and staff. Thousands of students were sent home after schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland received the alarming messages.

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Attribution and Geopolitical Tensions

The recent surge in threats has been linked to a series of coordinated actions, including messages sent under the alias Mikhail Andropov to European television broadcasters like Ireland's RTE and Sky. While no single country has been officially attributed with responsibility for all the hoaxes, European officials have frequently accused Russia of masterminding such sabotage and hybrid attacks. Denmark, Poland, and Romania have previously accused Moscow directly, while Germany blamed Russia for a separate attack on Leipzig airport in August. Both Russia and Iran have denied any involvement in these incidents.

Impact on Naval Operations and Future Alerts

Despite the high-profile nature of the threat, the incident at HMS Excellent did not disrupt the core functions of the Navy Command Headquarters, which oversees the direction and management of the Navy in the UK. The base, which also hosts the Defence Diving School and the Phoenix Damage Repair Instructional Unit, overlooks Portsmouth Naval Base, home to the aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales. The event has heightened awareness of security protocols, with MI5 and the MoD recently issuing alerts to UK businesses supplying Ukraine, warning of potential sabotage targets. Councillor Steve Pitt of Portsmouth City Council condemned the hoax, hoping the investigation reveals no sinister motives beyond personal gratification.