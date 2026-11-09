Royal Navy Deploys First Uncrewed Drone Squadron to Counter Russian Threats

The Royal Navy commissions its first autonomous drone squadron to patrol UK waters against Russian spy ships, enhancing maritime defense capabilities with 20+ versatile unmanned vessels.

The Royal Navy has officially launched its first squadron of uncrewed boats designed to patrol UK waters and confront Russian spy ships. This strategic deployment involves a fleet of drones controlled remotely by 180 sailors, comprising more than 20 specialized vessels equipped with advanced missile systems, radar, and surveillance technology. The rapid introduction of this autonomous capability marks a significant shift in naval strategy, intended to alleviate the operational strain on Britain's diminishing traditional fleet.

K3 Scout Drone Specifications and Range

The primary assets in this new fleet are the 28ft-long K3 Scout drones, which have already demonstrated their utility in Ukraine for attacking Russian naval targets. These high-speed vessels can reach velocities of 55 knots, equivalent to 63mph, and possess a standard operational range of approximately 800 miles. However, by equipping these boats with larger fuel tanks, their range can be extended to 1,100 miles. This enhanced reach would allow the drones to sail into Russian territory, specifically targeting the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, thereby expanding the geographic scope of UK defensive operations.

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Each vessel utilizes a 'plug-in-and-play' system that enables it to carry different payloads based on specific operational requirements. For instance, one configuration fitted with radar can autonomously sail ahead of a carrier strike group to detect threats earlier than conventional methods. Another variant can be armed with a battery of light missiles, designed specifically to destroy kamikaze drones and attack helicopters. This modular flexibility allows the Royal Navy to adapt quickly to varying maritime threats without committing larger, crewed warships to dangerous reconnaissance missions.

Command Structure and Operational Flexibility

Although the 1st Autonomous Squadron is based in Portsmouth, the vessels can be deployed to any location off the British coast. The squadron was formally commissioned in a ceremony at Portsmouth Naval Base on Thursday, under the leadership of Commander Helen Coxon, who serves as the Commanding Officer of the 1st Autonomous Squadron. This new unit represents a critical addition to the Royal Navy's arsenal, providing a discreet and rapid response mechanism that complements traditional surface vessels.

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Captain Adam Ballard, deputy commander of the Royal Navy's surface flotilla, emphasized the strategic advantage provided by these drones. He stated that the Navy now possesses a large fleet of assets that can be deployed directly against an enemy. According to Ballard, the flexibility and versatility of these drones mean they can operate in all areas traditionally reserved for crewed ships. This capability relieves commanders from the necessity of deploying frigates or destroyers for every task, allowing for more discreet and rapid interventions that provide a significant tactical edge over adversaries.

Naval Force Reduction and Modernization Efforts

This reliance on drone technology emerges at a time when the Royal Navy is smaller than it has been for generations. The fleet currently consists of just five frigates, a number that is scheduled to be reduced to three in the near future. Additionally, most of the £6billion fleet of six Type 45 destroyers is currently undergoing extensive maintenance. These constraints have necessitated a pivot toward unmanned systems to maintain maritime security and operational readiness across UK waters and allied territories.

Vice-Admiral Steve Moorhouse, commander of the fleet, acknowledged the challenges but expressed confidence in the Navy's ability to adapt. He noted that the Royal Navy would soon turn a corner, with the first of eight new Type 26 frigates expected to join the fleet in months rather than years. Moorhouse emphasized that while every fleet commander desires more ships and funding, the Navy must utilize its current resources effectively. The integration of autonomous technology represents a proactive measure to ensure readiness despite hardware limitations.

Investment in Autonomous Defense Technology

Military chiefs are investing £1.5billion over four years to boost the Royal Navy with drones that can be delivered and deployed faster than larger warships. This substantial financial commitment underscores the government's priority to modernize naval capabilities. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting highlighted that this initiative is part of the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War. The objective is to place the latest autonomous technology into the hands of sailors to protect the shores of the UK and its Nato allies.

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The Royal Navy is already utilizing the Rattler, a 23ft uncrewed training boat, as a precursor to this larger deployment. The transition from training assets to combat-capable squadrons like the 1st Autonomous Squadron signifies a mature integration of unmanned systems into core naval operations. As the fleet continues to modernize, the focus remains on leveraging technological innovation to compensate for reduced vessel numbers and to counter evolving threats in the region.