Royal Navy Deploys Autonomous Drone Squadron for Russian Spy Ship Patrols

The Royal Navy commissions its first uncrewed surface vessel squadron in Portsmouth to counter Russian threats using fast, flexible K3 Scout drones.

The Royal Navy has officially launched its first dedicated squadron of uncrewed boats designed to patrol UK waters and monitor Russia n spy ships. This new fleet of drones is controlled remotely by a team of 180 sailors and consists of more than 20 vessels capable of carrying missiles, radar, and advanced surveillance technology. The rapid deployment of these assets has been described by service chiefs as faster than they previously believed possible just a few months ago. This acceleration is intended to relieve the significant strain currently placed on Britain's diminished traditional naval fleet.

K3 Scout Drone Capabilities and Tactical Range

The core of this new capability relies on the 28ft-long K3 Scout drones, which have already proven their effectiveness in Ukraine where they were used to attack Russian ships. These high-speed vessels can reach speeds of 55 knots, equivalent to 63mph, and operate with a standard range of approximately 800 miles. However, the modular design allows for the installation of larger fuel tanks, which extends their operational range to 1,100 miles. This enhanced range potentially enables the drones to sail into Russian territory, specifically targeting the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

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A defining feature of the Royal Navy's new uncrewed vessels is their 'plug-in-and-play' system, which allows each boat to carry a different payload depending on the specific operational role. One configuration includes radar equipment that can sail out automatically ahead of a carrier strike group, providing earlier threat detection. Another variant can be armed with a battery of light missiles, specifically capable of destroying kamikaze drones and attacking enemy helicopters.

Commander Helen Coxon and Strategic Deployment Plans

The 1st Autonomous Squadron was formally commissioned at a ceremony held at Portsmouth Naval Base on Thursday. The squadron is led by Commander Helen Coxon, who serves as the Commanding Officer. Although the unit is based in Portsmouth, the drones can be deployed to any location off the British coast, providing the Navy with unprecedented strategic flexibility. Captain Adam Ballard, the deputy commander of the Royal Navy's surface flotilla, stated that these assets will significantly increase Britain's ability to respond to Russian provocation.

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From the date of commissioning, the Royal Navy will begin using these vessels actively in areas where traditional crewed ships have previously been required. Captain Ballard emphasized that he is no longer beholden to deploying only frigates or destroyers for every task. He noted that the ability to deploy these drones very discreetly and rapidly gives the military a significant tactical advantage over adversaries, allowing for versatile and flexible responses to emerging threats.

Context of Fleet Reduction and Future Investments

This heavy reliance on drone technology emerges at a time when the Royal Navy is smaller than it has been for generations. The fleet currently includes just five frigates, a number that is soon to be reduced to three. Additionally, most of the £6billion fleet of six Type 45 destroyers is undergoing extensive maintenance, further limiting the availability of traditional warships. The military leadership is investing £1.5billion over a four-year period to boost the Navy with drones that can be delivered faster than larger warships.

Vice-Admiral Steve Moorhouse, the commander of the fleet, indicated that the Royal Navy would soon turn a corner with the arrival of new capital ships. He confirmed that the first of eight new Type 26 frigates is expected to join the fleet 'in months, not years'. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting highlighted that the government is using the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War to place the latest autonomous technology into the hands of sailors to protect both UK shores and those of NATO allies.