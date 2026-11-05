Royal Navy Captain Jailed for Sexual Assault on HMS Tyne

HMS Tyne commanding officer Martyn Mayger receives four months in prison for sexual assault of a junior sailor. Details of the court-martial sentencing at Catterick Garrison.

Lieutenant Commander Martyn Mayger has been sentenced to four months in prison following a conviction for sexual assault committed against a junior officer aboard the Royal Navy vessel HMS Tyne. The commanding officer of the river-class offshore patrol ship was convicted at the Military Court Centre in Catterick Garrison, North Yorks, after a trial that concluded earlier this year.

The incident occurred on May 10, 2025, during what was described as Mayger's first night in command of the warship. The attack took place after the crew had returned from a weekend of leisure activities in the Shetland Islands, specifically following visits to local pubs and a whisky distillery in Lerwick. Mayger, aged 40, was removed from his post within days of assuming leadership of the vessel, which is tasked with protecting British waters from Russian submarines.

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Court Sentencing Details and Judge Remarks

Returning to the Military Court Centre on Thursday for sentencing, Mayger appeared stunned as Judge Advocate Tom Mitchell delivered the verdict. The Judge Advocate described the case as exceptional and mandated immediate custody, citing a severe breach of duty by an officer expected to uphold the highest standards. Mayger had initially claimed he was merely teasing the victim about his weight, but the court rejected this defense regarding the specific actions taken.

Judge Advocate Mitchell emphasized that the offense was not only inappropriate but also undermined the essential bond of trust among service members. He noted that while the ship was alongside the dock and not on active operational duties, the crime had significant operational consequences. The ship found itself without its Commanding Officer within hours, disrupting its mission capabilities and compromising its command structure.

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Incident Timeline and Legal Proceedings

Evidence presented during the trial detailed that Mayger groped the junior officer twice in the wardroom. After the first incident, he allegedly stepped back and remarked, telling the victim, you didn't like that did you?, before repeating the act. Mayger admitted to touching the victim's bottom but denied the action was sexual, labeling it as horseplay while mocking the sailor's size during a private gathering of junior officers.

Mayger was accused of two counts of sexual assault, but he was ultimately convicted of only one charge. The court heard that the officer had been drunk during the incident. During questioning, Mayger stated he was not gay and had a past relationship with a woman, attempting to contextualize his behavior, though these statements did not alter the legal finding of guilt.

Defense Arguments and Service Record

Natalie Turner, representing the defense, argued that the conviction has had a devastating personal and professional impact on Mayger. She highlighted that the Royal Navy has been the central focus of his life since he joined the cadets at age 14. Turner stated that Mayger considers the service more than just employment, claiming it has shaped every aspect of his existence and that losing his role would be profoundly detrimental.

Mayger's previous service record included significant responsibilities and high-level operational roles. He previously led the UK's sea support for Ukraine, where he advised government ministers and managed a budget of 100 million pounds. In that capacity, he was responsible for 100 deployed personnel, demonstrating a history of senior leadership before his recent appointment to HMS Tyne.

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Operational Context of HMS Tyne

HMS Tyne is described as one of the busiest vessels in the Royal Navy fleet, having been operational since 2003. The ship plays a critical role in safeguarding British interests and monitoring naval activity in the North Sea. Its recent history includes high-profile engagements with Russian naval assets, underscoring the sensitivity of its command position.

In January 2025, HMS Tyne was reported to be monitoring the Russian spy ship Yantar alongside HMS Somerset. Later, in July 2026, the vessel shadowed the Russian frigate Neustrashimy during a live fire exercise located 40 miles off the coast of Plymouth. These operational deployments highlight the strategic importance of the ship and the seriousness with which breaches of command authority are viewed within the military hierarchy.