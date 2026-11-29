Rare royal items including Princess Diana's hearse MoT certificate and King Charles's childhood doodles are heading to auction, with collectors paying premiums for unique historical artifacts.

Collectors and royal enthusiasts are preparing for a significant period of auction activity as rare historical artifacts linked to the British Royal Family go under the hammer. From mundane paperwork connected to Princess Diana's funeral to personal childhood items of King Charles, the demand for tangible connections to the monarchy remains robust. These auctions highlight a growing market for items that offer a unique glimpse into the private lives and historical moments of the royal household.

Diana Funeral Hearse Certificate Details

Anglia Car Auctions in Norfolk is offering a handwritten MoT certificate for the hearse that transported Princess Diana to her final resting place in Northamptonshire in 1997. The document, which served as the official mechanical roadworthiness test in force on the day of the funeral, is expected to fetch £400. All proceeds from this specific sale will be donated to the Lennox Children's Cancer Fund, providing support for children battling cancer. The framed certificate will be listed alongside a photograph of Princess Diana and two editions of the Daily Mirror covering the events of that week during the auction on December 5.

Also read Prince Harry Secretly Meets King Charles at Balmoral in First Solo Reunion

Queen Elizabeth Childhood Artifacts Value

Previous sales demonstrate the high premium placed on early personal items belonging to Queen Elizabeth II. A cotton handkerchief, specially made for her in 1947 by the College of Arms when she was still Princess Elizabeth, sold for £1,700, significantly exceeding its initial estimate of £500. The item, embroidered with a crowned E cypher, was used until 1952 when she ascended to the throne. Auctioneer James Grint noted the simple origin of its sale, stating the Queen dropped the handkerchief and it was picked up by someone, leading to its availability.

Furthermore, a letter written by Queen Elizabeth at approximately ten years old sold for £25,000 in February of this year. Originally estimated at £2,000, the anonymous bidder paid over ten times the expected value for the one-page note. In the letter, written from Royal Lodge while the then-princess was holidaying in Cornwall, she inquired about the health of the birds and goldfish, adding her own doodles of animals and dogs to the correspondence.

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Historical Items from Earlier Centuries

The market for royal history extends well beyond the modern era, with items from previous centuries commanding strong interest. A slice of plum cake from the 1840 wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, which is 185 years old, sold for £700 at an auction in 2023, doubling its estimate. Similarly, a stained white baby shirt believed to have been worn by King Charles II as an infant around 400 years ago sold for over £600 earlier this year after being found in a Northamptonshire loft.

Other notable items include a 14ct gold toothpick case featuring the crowned W cypher of the Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson. This Imperial Russian gold piece was featured in an auction sale in Essex in November. These sales illustrate the breadth of the memorabilia market, ranging from medieval garments to mid-twentieth-century personal effects, all sought after by dedicated collectors.

King Charles Childhood Drawings Forecast

A collection of childhood doodles by King Charles is expected to sell for between £15,000 and £20,000 when it goes under the hammer on December 1. The drawings, created when he was a schoolboy at Cheam School, will be sold alongside letters in which he refers to his former matron, Stella Jack, as 'Dragon'. Jack served as head matron at the school from 1948 to 1974, and the King maintained a respectful relationship with her, sending flowers and a letter for her 90th birthday.

The collection was discovered by Stella Jack's nieces several years ago while clearing out her belongings. The upcoming auction highlights the continued public interest in the early life of the current monarch, with personal ephemera from his school days attracting significant financial attention. These items provide a contrast to the formal state papers often associated with the monarchy, offering a more intimate perspective on the lives of royal figures across generations.