Royal Marines Brace UK Bases for Iranian Drone Threat

UK elite Royal Marines strengthen security around key military and nuclear sites after Iran signals intent to use drones for sabotage. Defence budget tops £470m to counter aerial attacks.

Royal Marines guarding the United Kingdom's strategic nuclear sites are on high alert after Iranian officials signalled a plan to deploy drones capable of breaching UK airspace and exploding on aircraft or facilities. The threat prompted the Ministry of Defence to earmark £470million for counter‑drone technology and heightened protective measures around the nation's most critical defence locations.

What the Iranian Threat Entails

Security sources warned that Iranian drones could infiltrate the UK's GPS‑geofenced airspace and detonate simply by landing on aircraft wings. The drones would carry a small explosive device that would trigger a fireball if it hit fuel vapour from the aircraft, a tactic described as resembling Ukrainian‑style guerrilla warfare. The potential for a single drone to cause catastrophic damage at a nuclear facility or on a Royal Air Force aircraft raised alarm across defence circles.

Also read US Military Evacuates Aircraft From UK Bases Amid Iran Threat

Defence Response and Strategic Deployments

MOD officials announced plans to disperse U.S. aircraft from RAF Mildenhall and relocate them to less vulnerable sites after the Iranian threat was made public. The command of 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group, a 460‑strong elite unit, was also put on standby to defend the fleet of nuclear submarines at His Majesty's Naval Base Clyde, known locally as Faslane. The group specialises in close‑quarter marksmanship, night operations, and sub‑surface security-skills deemed essential against drone sabotage tactics.

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Key Sites Under Enhanced Protection

In addition to Faslane, the Royal Marines are tightening security at Coulport, the Royal Naval Armament Depot that stores and loads nuclear warheads. The MOD Police, alongside local constabularies, are conducting increased patrols in the surrounding Loch Long and Gare Loch areas, focusing on sites such as the Glen Mallan Ammunition Jetty and the Finnart Oil Terminal. Finnart, a deep‑water fuel depot opened this year by the Oil and Pipelines Agency, is also considered a high‑profile target. The joint military, police and intelligence response aims to deter any intrusion and mitigate potential damage.

Financial Commitment and Future Measures

Today the MOD stated that national security remains the first duty of government, committing an additional £15million specifically for drone and counter‑drone technology as part of the larger £470million security package. Over 44 critical defence sites already enjoy restricted airspace, and the MOD plans to impose new restrictions at an additional 155 locations. These actions illustrate the UK's determination to defend its strategic assets against emerging asymmetric threats.