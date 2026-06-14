Royal Marines Board Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker in English Channel Night Operation

Royal Marines commandos, supported by aircraft and navy vessels, intercepted the Russian shadow fleet tanker Smyrtos in the English Channel in a six-hour night operation. Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated the action, conducted in coordination with France, dealt a blow to Russia and demonstrated the UK's readiness to act. The incident occurred amid political turmoil over defense funding, following Defence Secretary John Healey's resignation over the government's proposed budget.

Royal Marines have boarded a Russia n ' shadow fleet ' tanker in a dramatic night operation. The interception is the first of its kind, with forces using helicopters to take control of the Smyrtos over six hours.

Keir Starmer insisted the operation - carried out in 'close coordination' with the French - was 'successful' and 'reminds Russia' that the UK is prepared to act. The PM has been facing a meltdown over funding for the military, with Defence Secretary John Healey quitting last week accusing him of failing to keep the country safe.

Sir Keir wrote on X: 'In the early hours of this morning, I directed our Armed Forces to intercept a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel.

'This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide. 'I want to thank those involved, including our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

' The interception is the first of its kind, with forces using helicopters to take control of the Smyrtos over six hours Keir Starmer said the operation 'dealt yet another blow' to Vladimir Putin Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have been facing criticism over funding for defence The Ministry of Defence said Royal Marines commandos and personnel from the National Crime Agency were supported by Chinooks, Merlin Mk4 and Wildcat aircraft. An RAF P-8 aircraft was also deployed, as well as HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury.

The PM agreed in March that UK forces and law enforcement officers were able to board shadow fleet vessels, in accordance with international law. The Smyrtos is being taken to anchor off the South Coast of England. The Government insisted the action in UK territorial waters was in accordance with domestic and international law. Dan Jarvis, who took over from Mr Healey as Defence Secretary, said: 'Operations like this require skill, professionalism and courage.

I pay tribute to our Armed Forces personnel and all those involved.

'Russia relies on its shadow fleet to fund their conflict in Ukraine and our interdiction delivers a blow to Putin’s illegal war. ' Sir Keir has been desperately trying to shore up his position after it emerged a funding boost of just £10billion was being proposed for the Defence Investment Plan. The blueprint has yet to be finalised after months of haggling over warnings from military chiefs that there is a £28billion hole in budgets over the next four years.

Mr Healey quit on Thursday - and was followed out of the door by his deputy Al Carns and two ministerial aides, all condemning the settlement. There was an agonising nine-hour wait before security minister Dan Jarvis was finally promoted to the key job. And he hinted today that he has not accepted the funding package, and will be looking for more cash from the Treasury.

The chaotic episode has further loosened Sir Keir's grip on power, as he braces for Andy Burnham to mount a leadership challenge if he wins the Makerfield by-election on Thursday.





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Royal Marines Shadow Fleet Smyrtos Keir Starmer Russia English Channel Defense Funding John Healey Dan Jarvis Ukraine Putin Military

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