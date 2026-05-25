Royal Marine Set to Walk Free After Killing Man with Single Punch

A Royal Marine is set to walk free after killing a man with a single punch, despite being sentenced to three and a half years in prison. The marine, Joseph Jones, was convicted of manslaughter in March this year for attacking Cemal Yilmaz, 29, outside a bar in Exmouth, Devon, on December 12 last year. Cemal died three days later in hospital from a bleed on the brain. Jones, who was singing karaoke with his shirt off and twerking with his fellow marines two hours before the attack, claimed he felt 'disrespected' by Cemal's question of whether he was from Birmingham. The marine's family are devastated by the sentence, which they described as a 'total insult to their son's life.' Cemal's family, on the other hand, are disturbed to learn that Jones will be eligible for release in August next year, earlier than the judge initially indicated. They claim that the justice system has sided with Jones and that mistakes along the way have made things worse. The Yilmaz family applied to have Jones' punishment reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, but it remained unchanged. Another blunder meant that the decision was not communicated to Cemal's mother, Ann-Marie, as she had not been down as a next of kin. Ellie Reeves, the Solicitor General for England and Wales, wrote to her to apologise, admitting it was 'not acceptable' and a 'very unfortunate oversight.'

A Royal Marine was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for killing a man with a single punch , but he is set to walk free after just 17 months.

Joseph Jones, 23, was convicted of manslaughter in March this year for attacking Cemal Yilmaz, 29, outside a bar in Exmouth, Devon, on December 12 last year. Cemal died three days later in hospital from a bleed on the brain. Jones, who was singing karaoke with his shirt off and twerking with his fellow marines two hours before the attack, claimed he felt 'disrespected' by Cemal's question of whether he was from Birmingham.

The marine's family are devastated by the sentence, which they described as a 'total insult to their son's life.

' Cemal's family, on the other hand, are disturbed to learn that Jones will be eligible for release in August next year, earlier than the judge initially indicated. They claim that the justice system has sided with Jones and that mistakes along the way have made things worse. The Yilmaz family applied to have Jones' punishment reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, but it remained unchanged.

Another blunder meant that the decision was not communicated to Cemal's mother, Ann-Marie, as she had not been down as a next of kin. Ellie Reeves, the Solicitor General for England and Wales, wrote to her to apologise, admitting it was 'not acceptable' and a 'very unfortunate oversight.

' The family is still seeking justice for Cemal, who was a 'larger than life character' and well-known in the shops and pubs of Exmouth. He was a 'gentle' chef who used to visit elderly couples and give them tea and food. His mother said he was 'the nicest lad' who 'would give you the shirt off his back.

' Footage has now emerged of Jones and his fellow marines from earlier that night, two hours before he delivered a 'fast, jab-style' killer punch to unsuspecting Cemal. The group was evidently in full party mode, bouncing and swaying around a stage with their tops off, under the red neon lights of one of Exmouth's bars.

Jones, circled in red in the video, grabs a microphone and launches into a rendition of B*tch by Meredith Brooks with a partner, before two of his commando pals grab his shoulders from behind. At the end of the clip, one of the men says into the mic: 'Jones, I love you Jones.

' Footage then shows a topless man, who appears also to be a marine, twerking on another man in the same area, before bending down further as his friend smacks his bottom. Two hours later, Jones, of Wolverhampton, was asked by Cemal outside a pub whether he was from Birmingham. As Cemal turned away to speak to a friend, Jones lamped him on the jaw, explaining to an onlooker he had felt 'disrespected' by the question.

Prosecutor Lee Bremridge said Cemal was a 'larger than life character' and well-known in the shops and pubs of Exmouth. Cemal's mother said he was 'the nicest lad' who 'would give you the shirt off his back.

' The 'gentle' chef used to visit elderly couples and give them tea and food. He added that Jones 'used violence to a man who was just no threat to him at all,' and that marines were supposed to be trained to use judgement and restraint. Jones eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter after it emerged there were 155 witness statements that would otherwise be read out in court. But the sentence provided no solace to Cemal's family.

Jones was told in court he would have to serve at least two-thirds of his 42-month sentence, which would see him behind bars until July 2028. So it was with horror that Ann-Marie opened a letter last month explaining he would actually be eligible for release in August 2027, and that he was being moved to a category D prison.

Inmates in these prisons may be permitted to spend time out in the community, although Jones is not currently able to do so. The Daily Mail understands the judge made a mistake in saying at least two-thirds of the sentence would have to be served. The Yilmaz family applied to have Jones' punishment reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, but it remained unchanged.

Another blunder meant that decision was not communicated to Ann-Marie, as she had not been down as a next of kin. Ellie Reeves, the Solicitor General for England and Wales, wrote to her to apologise, admitting it was 'not acceptable' and a 'very unfortunate oversight'





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