Royal Marine Jay Hare survived a devastating IED blast in Helmand Province. This article details his reconstructive surgery, mental health struggles, and current work with HorseBack UK.

Royal Marine Commando Jay Hare has opened up about the precise moment he confronted the devastating reality of his injuries after a suicide bomb in Afghanistan destroyed much of his face. The 45-year-old former soldier described the profound shock of seeing his unrecognizable visage for the first time when doctors offered him a mirror after he emerged from a two-week induced coma in November 2008.

Hare, then 27, had been battling severe sepsis and blood poisoning at Selly Oak Hospital in Birmingham following the explosion in Helmand Province. When the medics asked if he wanted to see himself, he agreed, noting that everyone else had already seen the damage. The face staring back at him lacked a nose, had a torn upper lip, and featured a destroyed left eye, while he had also lost his left leg below the knee and several fingers on his hands.

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The psychological toll was immediate and severe. Hare reportedly asked visiting friends for a 9mm pistol because he believed he could not live with his new appearance. He described this period as the darkest time of his life, marked by a complete loss of identity and the terrifying uncertainty of reconstructive surgery.

The complex medical journey involved eleven major operations over five years, including extensive skin grafts. Surgeons at Camp Bastion Field Hospital used Hare's pre-existing moustache as a crucial biological guide to rebuild his shattered facial features. This unconventional marker helped doctors restore symmetry to a face that had been effectively erased by the blast.

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Hare's personal life also underwent significant changes during his recovery. His wife, who had kept vigil by his bedside, supported him through the initial trauma, though the couple eventually divorced after the strain proved too great. He later found a new relationship with a longtime friend, and his daughters, now aged 22 and 15, helped him rebuild his life.

Today, Hare serves as a director at HorseBack UK, a Scottish charity that uses equine therapy to help veterans and vulnerable young people. The organization utilizes working with horses to provide a unique therapeutic medium for those suffering from combat trauma. Hare finds peace in the non-judgmental nature of the animals, which do not care about scars or military status.

His journey is the subject of the upcoming documentary Unmasked: The Face I Found, directed by Lee Mancini. The film explores the question of who a person is when everything that once defined them has been stripped away. It highlights the broader crisis facing British military veterans, with more service members dying by suicide during the 20-year Afghanistan war than in combat.

Although Hare was never officially diagnosed with PTSD, he experienced deep depression, anger, and agoraphobia. He credits counselling and the supportive community at HorseBack UK with helping him stop seeing himself as a mangled piece of flesh. The documentary aims to share this narrative of survival and resilience with a wider audience.

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Hare's story serves as a powerful testament to the human capacity for healing. Despite the extensive scarring and physical limitations, he has learned to accept his new appearance. He notes that while he is not the Adonis he thought he was in his twenties, he looks okay and has found a new sense of purpose.

The documentary Unmasked: The Face I Found is currently in development by Agility Films. The project is seeking sponsorship and production partners to bring Hare's remarkable story to screen. Fifteen percent of the producers' revenue will be donated to support-unmasked.com to aid veteran mental health initiatives.