Royal Mail Slammed By Committee Over Lackluster Performance

A report by MPs into the postal service revealed Ofcom's failure to regulate Royal Mail effectively, with the regulator being dismissed by its chairman for not meeting the expected standards.

The regulator Ofcom has faced criticism for its inability to improve Royal Mail 's substandard performance. A recent report by the Business and Trade Committee found that Ofcom , responsible for overseeing Royal Mail since 2011, had failed to effectively regulate the poor performance of the postal service.

During the period from April 2025 to January 2026, Royal Mail delivered only 74.9% of first-class letters on time, which was 18.1% below the target of 93%. As a result, 126 million letters were delivered late, and 10% of adults or around 10.7 million experienced missed vital letters. In 2025, 16 million adults or 29% of adults encountered letter delays over Christmas, a 50% increase from the previous year.

Liam Byrne MP, the chair of the committee, stated that the consequences of a failing national service were not minor inconveniences





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Royal Mail Ofcom Improvement Plan Investigation Letter Delays Benefit Decisions Fines

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