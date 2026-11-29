Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet weren't invited.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsKing CharlesThe Duke of Sussex has"secretly seen his father King Charles in their first face-to-face meeting since his return to Britain.

"Meanwhile, a royal insider told the outlet,"There is a desire to keep on good terms. "The publication also suggested that this was the first opportunity Prince Harry had to spent time with his father since relocating to the U.K. from America.

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However, neither Harry nor Charles provided a comment on the story. For now, at least, it seems as though Prince Harry and King Charles are committed to privately repairing their relationship. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics.