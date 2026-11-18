Alex Rayner claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle maintain strong ties with King Charles and Queen Camilla, dismissing reports of estrangement and non-invitations to Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to Britain for twelve weeks without attending any official engagements with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham or visit the Princess of Wales for the carol service at Westminster Abbey. Rumors of a deep rift within the Royal Family have intensified following these exclusions. Yet, a close associate insists that the public narrative is significantly inaccurate and that familial bonds remain intact.

Friend Claims Royal Relationship is Strong

Alex Rayner, a longtime friend of Prince Harry, asserts that the Sussexes communicate with the Royal Family far more frequently than the general public realizes. Rayner, who accompanied Harry on a charity trek to the North Pole in 2011, argues that the absence from Norfolk is not a snub but a deliberate choice. He states that the couple is prioritizing their own schedule and family time rather than being excluded from royal duties. This perspective challenges the widely held belief that the couple is actively avoiding royal responsibilities or has been deliberately marginalized.

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Sussexes Focusing on Family and Children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently centering their lives around their two young children, Prince Archie, who is seven, and Princess Lilibet, who is five. The couple ensures their children attend the same private prep school, maintaining a stable and familiar educational environment. Rayner emphasizes that the Sussexes are fully integrated into British life and view the country as a long-term home. He notes that Harry will inevitably speak to his father on Christmas Day, adhering to the traditional family custom of sons calling their fathers on the holiday.

King Charles Launches Gift Wrapping Classes

While the Royal Family navigates personal dynamics, King Charles is focusing on charitable initiatives at his Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire. The King is offering gift wrapping classes led by award-winning trainer Louise Lewis. Participants are charged £140 to learn luxury wrapping techniques in a program designed to add elegance to the holiday season. This initiative mirrors previous content created by Meghan Markle, who faced public mockery for her gift-wrapping advice in the Netflix special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration. The contrast between the King's paid luxury classes and the Duchess's viral internet moments highlights differing approaches to royal communication.

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Strictly Come Dancing Sparks Controversy

In unrelated cultural news, former professional dancer Brendan Cole criticized a performance by Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu on Strictly Come Dancing. Cole argued that the same-sex dance routine was too intimate and sexualized for a family-oriented television audience. He emphasized that dance is an art form that should be accessible and appropriate for all viewers, including children. This controversy also drew attention to fellow former professional James Jordan, who apologized for his earlier criticism of the same routine, highlighting ongoing debates about artistic expression and broadcast standards.

BBC Presenters and Actors Navigate Challenges

BBC radio presenter Nick Robinson is returning to the Today programme with Anna Foster after a brief hiatus, following reports of a rift with colleague Emma Barnett. Barnett is scheduled to host her final edition of the flagship news program, with Justin Webb set to co-anchor her farewell. Meanwhile, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson discusses the physical demands of playing a mute werewolf in the film Werwulf. He revealed that he refused to speak to anyone for four weeks to maintain his character, a decision he admits was difficult for his wife, actress Sam Taylor-Johnson, and their children. These diverse stories from entertainment and media reflect the busy public calendars of high-profile figures navigating professional and personal transitions.