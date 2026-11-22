Senior Herald Mark Scott is accused of living in his College of Arms office, sparking a dispute within the Royal Household that has reached the King and Duke of Norfolk.

Mark Scott, a senior herald at the historic College of Arms, is at the center of a contentious dispute regarding his residential status within the institution. Sources indicate that the King's most senior aide has been accused of treating his official office as a permanent London residence. This conflict has reportedly reached the ears of King Charles, who is said to be dismayed by the internal friction among the heralds. The situation has escalated to the point where Sir Clive Alderton, the King's private secretary, has been asked to intervene in the matter.

Allegations of Misuse of College Facilities

Mark Scott, who was appointed as a junior herald by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 at the age of twenty-eight, now holds the title of Somerset Herald of Arms. He is accused of using the office shower, which is designated for employees who cycle to work, as his primary means of personal hygiene. Reports suggest he utilizes a tiny kitchenette located within the office to prepare or store food, rather than using it for occasional rest. This has effectively transformed the workspace into his principal residence while he is in London.

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The behavior has drawn sharp criticism from colleagues who view his actions as a breach of professional norms. One witness described the state of the rooms as filthy, noting the presence of leftover lunch plates from the previous day. The alleged messiness has raised concerns regarding potential fire risks within the historic building near St Paul's Cathedral. Scott has admitted to spending an average of four nights a week at the College, though he stated that he does not keep a strict count of these overnight stays.

Internal Dispute Involving High-Ranking Officials

The row has expanded beyond Scott and involves high-ranking figures in the Royal Household. The Duke of Norfolk, who organized both the late Queen's funeral and King Charles's Coronation, is linked to the dispute. While the Duke declined to comment directly on the specific allegations, he acknowledged the existence of a row between the heralds. Sir Clive Alderton has received repeated complaints from Scott regarding his fellow heralds, whom Scott claims are targeting him.

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Scott alleges that he is being singled out due to his opposition to the appointment of James Peill as Garter King of Arms in July. Scott previously resigned as a financial trustee to outline his grievances in a letter. Although Buckingham Palace conducted an internal review and concluded that the appointment process was in order, Scott claims that the Duke, Peill, and the College bursar have consulted solicitors about taking action against him. He fears they intend to remove him from his office.

Whistleblower Claims and Institutional Impact

Mark Scott has written to Sir Clive Alderton warning that the dispute could damage the reputation of the Royal Household. In the correspondence, Scott vowed to claim protection as a whistleblower and asked the King's private secretary to use his influence to stop what he described as nonsense. He alleges that the other parties are attempting to remove him from his position through legal means. Scott defended his living arrangements by comparing the situation to that of an Oxbridge college, where students often reside in their rooms.

The College of Arms remains one of the monarchy's most ancient institutions, responsible for granting coats of arms and researching family trees. Each herald is allocated an office, and while some keep roll-away beds for occasional stays, the extent of Scott's occupation is unprecedented. The Palace declined to comment on the allegations. The situation highlights the complex interpersonal dynamics within one of the UK's most traditional institutions. The outcome of this dispute may have lasting implications for the governance and reputation of the College.