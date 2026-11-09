Royal Gwent Hospital Apologizes After Cancer Patient Left in Cupboard

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board issued an apology after Pam Smith, an 81-year-old cancer patient, was left sleeping in a storeroom at Royal Gwent Hospital for 48 hours due to severe bed shortages.

Pam Smith, an 81-year-old grandmother diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, experienced a distressing two-day stay in a hospital cupboard at Royal Gwent Hospital in South Wales. The former primary schoolteacher was admitted in September after developing a high temperature while undergoing chemotherapy for her terminal illness. Due to a critical lack of available beds, staff moved the immunocompromised patient from a public seating area into a storage room where she was forced to sleep on plastic chairs for 48 hours.

Details of the Hospital Incident

Ms. Smith, who was diagnosed with the disease in August this year, initially waited on a chair in a public area of the hospital. After her family raised serious concerns about her vulnerability to infection due to her weakened immune system, staff relocated her into a storeroom. The 81-year-old claims she was left in this storage space for two days and had to lie across three plastic chairs just to get any rest. She described feeling completely abandoned by the National Health Service during this vulnerable period, stating that there was no one there for her at that time.

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Family Reaction and Medical Risks

Rebekah, Ms. Smith's daughter, described the experience as very upsetting and highlighted the severe risks involved in such conditions. She argued that no one of that age should have to lie on a chair for hours, especially while battling cancer and receiving chemotherapy. Rebekah noted that the patient's condition can deteriorate rapidly in such environments, potentially becoming life-threatening. Ms. Smith, a grandmother of seven, now receives palliative care, though doctors have indicated that this Christmas could be her final holiday season.

Health Board and Government Response

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board issued a formal apology for Ms. Smith's experience, acknowledging the distress caused to her and her family. A spokesperson expressed deep regret, noting that while services are under significant pressure from high patient numbers, the standard of care exhibited is unacceptable. The health board confirmed they are taking steps to increase the availability of recliner chairs and comfort items like pillows at the Royal Gwent Hospital to prevent similar incidents.

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The Welsh government also condemned the circumstances, labeling them as unacceptable and stating that no one should receive care in inappropriate spaces. Officials emphasized that patients deserve safe and dignified care and announced actions to tackle overcrowding, improve patient flow, and strengthen community care. They are introducing a consistent national approach to measuring and reporting corridor care to ensure it does not become a routine part of healthcare in Wales.

Wider NHS System Pressures

This incident highlights the broader crisis in the National Health Service, where corridor care has become increasingly common. An investigation in January revealed that some hospitals have installed plug sockets and call bells in walkways because staff had no choice but to use these areas for patient care. Patient safety watchdogs have called for a nationally agreed definition of temporary care environments to better understand when and how these spaces are utilized. Leading doctors warned in October that ministers must take immediate action to avert disaster in emergency departments this winter.

Recent data from NHS England shows that an average of 3,310 patients received corridor care each day in September, a rise from 2,865 per day in August. The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments after a decision to admit reached 50,582 in September. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine stated that hospitals are entering winter with fewer beds than last year, creating a dangerous situation. An NHS England spokesman reiterated that caring for people in corridors is unacceptable and vowed to eradicate it by deploying expert clinicians to the most pressured hospitals.