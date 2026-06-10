Royal Fashion Masterclass: How to Dress for Wedding Season Like the Princess of Wales

Amanda Wakeley OBE, former designer to Princess Diana, and Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English analyse the timeless wedding guest style of the Princess of Wales, Catherine. They break down her key fashion strategies, from monotone colour schemes to fit-and-flare silhouettes, and discuss iconic looks like the raspberry McQueen dress. The conversation also covers fashion missteps by other guests at royal weddings, offering a comprehensive guide to elegant event dressing.

In a special episode of the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential , host Rebecca English engages in a detailed conversation with Amanda Wakeley OBE, the former designer to Princess Diana, to dissect the principles of dressing for wedding season with the elegance and precision of a royal.

The discussion centres heavily on the style of the Princess of Wales, Catherine, who is celebrated not only for her iconic wedding gown but also for her consistently impeccable appearance as a wedding guest. Wakeley and English concur that Catherine's own bridal ensemble remains one of the most memorable in recent history, and they further elevate her status, dubbing her the ultimate exemplar of wedding guest fashion.

A recent case in point was her attendance at the royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, where she arrived in a sophisticated cream tweed dress complemented by a matching wide-brimmed hat. This deliberate use of a single, monotone colour palette, as Wakeley explains, is a key, easily replicable component of Kate's wedding guest aesthetic.

The designer provides a technical breakdown of the Princess of Wales's figure and preferred silhouettes, noting her affinity for fit-and-flare cuts, often featuring long sleeves, a rounded high neckline, and a defined waist that accentuates her frame. Wakeley expresses particular admiration for the longer hemlines Catherine has recently favoured, describing how they create a gracefully elongating silhouette.

The monotone dressing strategy-where the hat, dress, shoes, and frequently the bag are all in the same hue-is highlighted as a masterstroke in achieving a timeless, regal, and incredibly chic look. Wakeley posits that this is a style lesson Catherine may have adapted from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was a proponent of bold, solid colour blocks for visibility and elegance.

Furthermore, Wakeley praises Catherine's consistent choice of British fashion designers, effectively positioning her as a paramount global ambassador for UK talent. The conversation expands to include specific historical examples of Catherine's wedding fashion. Royal editor Rebecca English selects the striking raspberry-pink Alexander McQueen gown worn to Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018 as a personal highlight.

Co-host Claire Cisotti adds context, underscoring the boldness of this vibrant statement given that it came shortly after the birth of Prince Louis, a time when many might expect a more subdued choice. However, Cisotti also recalls a practical fashion misstep from that same event, noting that the knee-length dress was difficult to manage in the windy conditions at St George's Chapel, a factor that likely influenced Catherine's subsequent shift to more wind-resistant longer dresses.

The episode also ventures into critiques of other royal-adjacent wedding guests. Cisotti nominates Chloe Madeley, daughter of TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, as a contender for worst-dressed royal wedding guest of all time for her choice of a spaghetti-strap dress at the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The panellists argue that while the dress might have been suitable for a summer destination wedding, it was inappropriate for the formal, church-based ceremony at St George's Chapel where the Queen was present and the dress code implicitly required more coverage and formality. The full episode of Palace Confidential, available on YouTube, promises a comprehensive retrospective on the highs and lows of royal wedding fashion, offering viewers a masterclass in ceremonial dressing from experts with insider knowledge





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