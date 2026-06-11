Royal Fans Amazed by Isla Phillips' Resemblance to Prince Philip at Parents' Wedding

Isla Phillips, the 14-year-old granddaughter of Princess Anne, has once again captured public attention for her striking similarity to her late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, as seen during her parents' wedding. Social media is abuzz with comparisons, with many fans dubbing the pair 'twins' and noting shared features like a strong jawline and fair complexion. The resemblance has been observed on multiple occasions, including at recent royal events, sparking lively debate about which royal family member she most closely resembles.

When Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling married on Saturday, their three daughters and bridesmaids-Savannah, 15, Isla, 14, and Georgina, 14-were radiant with pride. While the groom and his bride captured most of the spotlight, observant royal followers immediately noticed a striking likeness between Isla and her late great-grandfather, Prince Philip .

Over the years, Isla, who is Princess Anne's granddaughter, has frequently drawn attention for her uncanny resemblance to the Duke of Edinburgh in his youth. Shared features such as a fair complexion, blonde hair, a strong jawline, and almond-shaped eyes are often highlighted. Following the wedding at All Saints Church in Kemble, enthusiastic fans flooded Instagram with comments marveling at how much the teenager looks like her great-grandfather, some even calling them twins.

One user wrote, "Oh wow, I hadn't noticed it before really," while another declared, "The only one that truly resembles him.

" Others pointed out that Isla also mirrors her aunt, Zara Tindall, during her teenage years: "She is a copy of her aunt Zara," said one, with another agreeing, "Isla's eyes remind me of Zara Tindall. " This is not the first time Isla has been compared to Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021. After the Royal Family's Easter celebrations earlier this year, fans noted the similarity again, with Instagram users exclaiming, "The resemblance between these two is crazy!

" and "She does look a lot like her great-grandfather. " The likeness was also observed during King Charles's coronation concert in 2023. A popular royal-focused Instagram account, @philibeth_wales, shared a post juxtaposing Isla with Prince Philip, captioning it, "Isla Phillips (Peter Phillips' daughter) and Prince Philip (her great-grandfather). I can definitely see a resemblance.

" Many followers concurred, praising the shared cheekbones, nose, and mouth, and expressing admiration for Philip's handsomeness. Some commenters, however, saw a stronger resemblance to Isla's grandmother, Princess Anne.

"I find her identical to Anne Princess Royal when she was young," one wrote, while another simply stated, "I see Princess Anne. " Isla was born on March 29, 2012, at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces. The Palace announced at the time that the entire Royal Family was "delighted" by the birth of a second great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Her middle name, Elizabeth, honors her great-grandmother and coincides with the Queen's Jubilee year.

Twentieth in line to the throne, Isla experiences the privileges of royal life without the burden of official duties. At the wedding, Isla, along with Savannah and Georgina, displayed elegance and sophistication. The teenage trio, now formally stepsisters, have known each other for years through a shared hockey team, though Georgina only met the wider Royal Family at Balmoral last year.

Georgina, who was raised by her single mother Harriet, aged 45, will likely cherish having Savannah and Isla as both sisters and close friends





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