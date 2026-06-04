Royal Family's Secret Subsidies: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Get Free Rent

The National Audit Office has released a report revealing the cosy deals that working and non-working royals have benefited from when it comes to residences. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who perform no royal duties, have been secretly subsidised by their grandmother Queen Elizabeth and now by their uncle King Charles. The report also reveals that Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have enjoyed a similar deal, despite a huge public outcry over their living arrangements in the early 2000s.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have never personally paid a penny in rent, despite living in exclusive palace properties for nearly two decades. A report by the National Audit Office has laid bare some of the cosy deals that working - and non-working - royals have benefited from when it comes to residences.

These include Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's two daughters, who perform no royal duties, but have been secretly subsidised for years by their grandmother Queen Elizabeth and now by their uncle King Charles. Both women have their own careers, high-flying husbands and multi-million-pound homes elsewhere and are sure to face questions about why they could not pay their own way. Other revelations in the report were branded 'outrageous' last night.

Shamed Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, it was disclosed, was allowed to let three properties on his leased Windsor estate - Royal Lodge - to staff and potentially pocket the profits. And he could be entitled to more than £300,000 in 'compensation' from the Crown Estate after being forced out of the Grade II-listed mansion over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein several years before the end of his 75-year lease.

Questions are also likely to be raised about the late Queen's cousins, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who have also enjoyed a long-term, sovereign-subsidised arrangement on their own lavish Kensington Palace apartment. Meanwhile, another of the late Queen's cousins, Princess Alexandra, 89, rents a mansion in scenic Richmond Park, south-west London. A trust negotiated a lease on her behalf with the Crown Estate until 2144 - when she would be 207.

The NAO report was prompted by the scandal of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's 'peppercorn rent' deal for Royal Lodge, one of the last trappings of royal life after he was stripped of his titles and status following revelations about his dealings with paedophile financier Epstein. While the report is factual and does not seek to examine value for money, it does contain a number of intriguing revelations that are likely to be raked over by MPs in the coming months.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker, who has long been a critic of royal finances, said: 'The whole thing is outrageous. If you look at Andrew, this is adding insult to injury.

'It shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer. The money should have gone to the Crown Estate, not into (his) pockets.

' He said of Beatrice and Eugenie: 'There's no way that non-working members of the Royal Family should be subsidised by the Duchy of Lancaster. The Royal Family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride.

' The York sisters lived at St James's Palace from 2008, before Eugenie, now 36, moved to Ivy Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace in 2018. She now splits her time between London and a £3.6million Portuguese home. Her neighbours are said to include F1 racing drivers and fashion designer Christian Louboutin.

Beatrice, 37, stayed on at the apartment, which she shares with her husband, property developer Edo Mapelli Mozzi, and their family, while also owning a multi-million pound home in the Cotswolds. Both rents, the report reveals, are paid to the Royal Household entirely by Charles out of the Privy Purse, which is made up of his Duchy of Lancaster income and other private funds. No taxpayer money was involved.

However, the homes are situated in occupied royal palaces which are maintained by public funding via the Sovereign Grant - which was effectively reimbursed by the monarch on their behalf. And for a number of years, their adjusted rents - reduced because the Royal Household properties require tenants with security clearance - were based on out-of-date open market valuations, as were others.

Some of the properties were dramatically under market value, with the report finding that not even a self-imposed 60 per cent rule was always followed. Sources said the arrangement for Beatrice and Eugenie was put in place during the reign of Queen Elizabeth, who was very fond of her granddaughters, and the King had agreed to honour it. They stressed, however, that all financial matters are kept under regular review.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, sources have also insisted, is highly unlikely to ever see a penny of his potential compensation, because the cost of repairs needed on dilapidated Royal Lodge since his eviction would swallow up anything owed to him. Any rental from subletting three accompanying cottages to staff was to cover maintenance and running costs only, not to generate a profit for him, it is understood.

But the NAO said these figures had not been disclosed to them, so there is no way of independently verifying this. Prince and Princess Michael of Kent - dubbed the 'Rent-a-Kents' in their heyday for famously 'going anywhere for a hot meal' - benefit from a similar deal, despite a huge public outcry over their living arrangements in the early 2000s





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Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Free Rent Royal Family National Audit Office Subsidies Queen Elizabeth King Charles Prince And Princess Michael Of Kent Royal Residences Taxpayer Money Crown Estate

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