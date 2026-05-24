Royal Family Rental Deals: Study of Contracts for Enivous Properties

The Royal Family and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are faced with uncomfortable scrutiny on rental agreements for lavish properties belonging to the Crown Estate. The Public Accounts Committee will scrutinize contracts, including those for St. James's Palace, Kensington Palace, and Great Windsor Park.

Later this year, the Royal Family - and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - will face uncomfortable scrutiny on the rental agreements in place on some of the Crown Estate 's most lavish properties.

Parliament's Public Accounts committee, a public body, will probe contracts negotiated apparently under the radar on a host of enviable apartments and houses, including at St James's Palace, Kensington Palace and within Great Windsor Park. The review is likely to shine a light on some of the rental arrangements of high-profile non-working royals, including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and Princess Michael of Kent - and, in some cases, expose 'zero' and 'peppercorn' rents on a host of regal properties.

Royal Author Norman Baker told the Daily Mail: ... But there are more concerns. The rentals of 'non-working' royals have also come under the spotlight, with the rental arrangements of high-profile non-working royals explored. The rental agreements of 'non-working' royals, including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and Princess Michael of Kent, were put under a microscope.

The rental agreements under investigation also include those of part-time palace tenants, like the Kensington Palace where the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Eugenie reside every so often





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Taxes And Revenue Royal Properties Rental Deals Royal Family Rental Deals Royal Author Norman Baker Parliamentary Review Examination Parliament's Public Accounts Committee Crown Estate Rental Agreements St. James's Palace Kensington Palace Great Windsor Park Property Rental Deals Non-Working Royals Grace-And-Favor Grace-And-Favor Properties Peppercorn Rents Zero Rents Royal Brood Size Luxury Rentals Far-From-The-Throne Royals

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