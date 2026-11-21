Explore the surprising hidden talents of the Royal Family, including Prince George's detailed bird drawing, King Charles' magic tricks, and Princess Kate's diving skills.

Prince George recently captured public attention with a realistic drawing of a kingfisher bird featured in the latest issue of Country Life. The publication was guest edited by his father, Prince William, during the spring of this year. The 13-year-old Etonian student completed the artwork at home, showcasing an appreciation for detail that has drawn praise from art critics and royal watchers alike.

Prince George Artistic Heritage

Prince George's artistic inclination is not an isolated event but part of a long-standing family tradition involving visual arts and nature. Earlier in his life, specifically in 2022, he and his mother Kate shared a watercolour painting of a reindeer created by the then nine-year-old for Christmas. His current display of realism and careful attention to detail in the kingfisher drawing mirrors the artistic environment fostered at home.

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Kings Artistic and Magical Background

King Charles serves as a significant inspiration for his grandson's creative pursuits, given his well-known passion for watercolour painting. However, the monarch possesses another distinct skill set that few members of the public know about. In 1975, King Charles was admitted into the prestigious Magic Circle, a world-famous magician's club in London. At just 27 years old, the future king achieved this status after successfully performing the Cup and Balls magic trick.

The admission process required him to hide balls under a set of three cups, a feat he accomplished using Egyptian-graved cups lent to him by Lieutenant Commander Robert de Pass. These specific cups had been purchased from Cairo in 1942. This performance granted him access to the exclusive group and secured his status as an Inner Magic Circle member, highlighting a talent for illusionism developed decades before his reign.

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Princess Kate Diving and Musical Skills

Princess Kate, the Princess of Wales, demonstrates versatility that extends far beyond her public duties and artistic interests. In 2015, she gained her Professional Association of Diving Instructors open water diving qualification on the isle of Mustique. This is one of the most advanced diving qualifications available, permitting holders to dive up to 30 meters underwater. The isle of Mustique serves as a frequent holiday destination for the Wales family.

A spokesman for the Palace confirmed that diving is an activity the Duchess very much enjoys. The Duke of Cambridge, who serves as President of the BSAC, has previously expressed hope that his children will become interested in the sport. Beyond the water, Princess Kate is also a Grade 3 piano player. She has performed in Westminster Abbey alongside the singer Tom Walker and recently participated in a piano duet with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Queen Elizabeth Mechanics and Prince William Juggling

The late Queen Elizabeth II possessed mechanical skills that were largely unknown to the general public during her early life. During the Second World War, she joined the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service. At 18 years old, the then princess completed a driving and vehicle maintenance course. This training included practical lessons on how to repair an engine and change tyres.

She became the first female member of the British Royal Family to serve in the armed forces, eventually rising to the rank of Junior Commander. Meanwhile, Prince William has displayed a different type of coordination. In 2020, during a royal visit to an Art-Deco building in Galway, Prince William wowed crowds by successfully juggling three balls. Although introducing a fourth ball proved problematic, he laughed off the mistake and picked the balls back up, showing a playful side to his public persona.

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Prince Louis Drums and Prince Harry Music

Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has developed a musical talent that keeps his father occupied. The prince has been learning to play the drums since he was six years old. During an appearance at the 2024 Tusk Awards, Prince William humorously noted that his youngest son's drumming practice is the reason he spends much of his life with his fingers in his ears.

Prince Harry also contributes to the family's musical legacy. In addition to speaking multiple languages, the prince can sing and play the guitar. He showcased these skills in Netflix's 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan. In 2020, Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recorded the charity single Unbroken at the Abbey Road Studios. The track was intended to raise awareness and support for veterans living with PTSD, combining his musical ability with his charitable advocacy.

Princess Beatrice Marathon Running

Princess Beatrice has demonstrated significant athletic endurance alongside her professional career. She runs the London Marathon for charity, having participated in the event in 2010. She completed the race in five hours and 15 minutes. This participation made her the first royal to ever run in the London Marathon.

Her run was dedicated to supporting Children In Crisis, a charity founded by her mother, Sarah Ferguson. This athletic feat complements her day job as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti, an AI company. Her involvement in the marathon highlights a diverse range of skills within the extended royal household, from artistic creation to athletic endurance and mechanical repair.