Royal Family Escapes to Mustique for Sunny Break

Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis enjoy a private getaway at Mustique, escaping the chilly London weather.

Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, took a commercial British Airways flight to St. Lucia on Thursday. While the family opted for business class, they then boarded a private plane to the island of Mustique. According to the Mail on Sunday, the family was able to travel together as the protocol regarding heirs to the throne flying separately has been relaxed in recent years.

Traditionally, this rule, aimed at protecting the line of succession, has only applied when the second-in-line to the throne reaches the age of 12. As eldest son George doesn't turn 12 until July 22, it's possible they are enjoying these full-family flights while they can.Mustique has become a favored destination for William and Kate, even visiting when George was just 18 months old. The annual February trip appears to be a tradition within the Middleton family, with Kate making the journey in previous years even when William was unavailable. They've also headed to Mustique during the summer months, enjoying weeks-long stays with the whole family on some Julys. During these summer trips, the couple has been known to venture out for adult-only nights while the children are tucked away.The family typically uses commercial flights for personal errands and private jets for work-related travels. They prefer Mustique because it offers a level of privacy they might not always have at home. \u201cIt is incredibly private and incredibly discreet but not remote,\u201d a source close to the royal family stated in 2019. \u201cThey know and trust the staff who work there and they are creatures of habit. Kate used to go there, the Middletons used to go there. The family love it.\u201d With the chilly London weather hovering around 36 degrees Fahrenheit as stars gathered at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall for the BAFTAs on Sunday, it's easy to understand why they would choose to escape to Mustique. The weather there is a delightful 83 degrees and mostly sunny, offering a much-needed respite from the recent challenges they've faced.





