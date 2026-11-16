Royal Family Embraces Robert Pattinson’s 007 Casting: ‘Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr. Bond’

The British monarchy has embraced the casting of Robert Pattinson as James Bond by posting 'Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service' on X

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Pattinson’s casting brought to a close years of speculation over who incoming Bond director Denis Villenueve would hand the famed Walther PKK, speculation that turned into a frenzy over the last month as the names were whittled down. Jacob Elordi was initially a favorite for the role in the earliest days, but reports later surfaced that the “Euphoria” star didn’t even screen test for the part.

Jack Lowden then entered the fray, with his “Slow Horses” co-star Gary Oldman sparking headlines when he claimed Bond was already picked and cheekily added that his “fingers are crossed” for Lowden. Callum Turner spent a lengthy period as a candidate on many lips and was reportedly down to the final stages. But then the tables were turned at the 11th hour when it emerged broke that both Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult had auditioned.

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“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.

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