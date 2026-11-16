Royal Expert Claims Queen Elizabeth II Favored Prince Edward Over Prince Andrew

Dickie Arbiter and Matthew Dennison reveal that the late Queen Elizabeth II preferred Prince Edward, citing Andrew's arrogance and Edward's quiet demeanor.

Former Royal Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter has challenged the long-held public narrative regarding the late Queen Elizabeth II's affection, asserting that Prince Andrew was never her favored son. Speaking on the Royal Exclusive podcast, the royal expert described the disgraced former duke as arrogant and bombastic, suggesting his self-centered nature alienated the monarch. Arbiter argued that Prince Edward's quieter, less pushy approach earned him the Queen's approval and her time, contrasting sharply with Andrew's reputation for repeatedly prioritizing his own interests to the detriment of the institution.

The Core Dynamics of Royal Affection

Arbiter clarified that the Queen had significantly more time to spend with Prince Edward than with her older children, King Charles and Princess Anne. The Duke of Edinburgh's youngest son, Edward, went about his life without seeking the spotlight, a behavior that Arbiter noted was rewarded with the monarch's trust and affection. This perspective aligns with observations from Lady Anne Glenconner, a former Lady-in-Waiting to Princess Margaret, who previously described the Queen as having two distinct familial spheres. She explained that by the time Andrew and Edward were born, the Queen had been on the throne for eight years, allowing her to dedicate more focused attention to them compared to her eldest offspring.

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Divergent Views on the Late Monarch's Favorites

Author Matthew Dennison supports the theory that Prince Edward was the true favorite, despite appearances to the contrary. In his biography The Queen, Dennison described Edward as potentially irritating to the public but deeply cherished by his parents. This favoritism became evident in 1987 when Edward, aged twenty-two, opted out of the Royal Marines after completing only a third of his basic training. Unlike typical reactions, Prince Philip did not punish his son, accepting that the military path was not suitable for Edward, a decision Edward remains grateful for today.

This leniency stood in stark contrast to the treatment of Prince Charles when he begged to leave Gordonstoun, a boarding school he famously labeled Colditz with kilts. The Queen and Prince Philip insisted Charles remain, a decision widely regarded as having scarred the King emotionally and influencing events dramatized in Season Two of The Crown. Royal expert Ingrid Seward highlighted Prince Philip's surprising sympathy toward Edward, noting that the action-man duke supported his son's brave decision to quit the Marines, debunking rumors of familial anger.

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Andrew's Exclusion from Key Royal Events

The strain in the relationship between the Queen and Prince Andrew became increasingly visible following his reputation damage linked to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles in January 2022, and he subsequently relinquished his HRH style. Although she granted him a brief return for the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip's life on March 29, 2022, he was notably excluded from the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Andrew was originally scheduled to attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral but withdrew at the last minute after testing positive for coronavirus. This timing led to speculation that the health scare was a convenient solution to prevent his public appearance. He was also absent from the Order of the Garter service at Windsor later that month, despite initially being listed in the order of service. Reports indicated that Prince Charles and Prince William lobbied the Queen to ensure he did not attend these significant events, marking a definitive end to his public royal duties.