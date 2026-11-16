Royal Expert Claims Prince Edward Was Queen Elizabeth II Favorite Over Andrew

Dickie Arbiter reveals Prince Andrew was never Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son. Prince Edward received more personal time and parental leniency, according to new royal analysis.

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter has publicly challenged the long-standing narrative that Prince Andrew was the late Queen Elizabeth II's favorite child. Speaking on the Royal Exclusive podcast, Arbiter asserted that the disgraced former prince never held this position in his mother's heart. Instead, the late monarch had more time for Prince Edward, her youngest son.

Dickie Arbiter Critiques Andrew's Character

Arbiter described Prince Andrew as arrogant and bombastic during his appearance on the podcast. He insisted that the Duke of Edinburgh never was the Queen's favorite and accused Prince Andrew of repeatedly putting himself first. This self-centered behavior came to the detriment of everybody else in the royal family. The royal expert claimed that Prince Edward's quieter approach won the approval of his mother. He noted that Prince Edward went about life without pushing himself and is doing a tremendous job today.

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Historical Context of Parental Favoritism

The belief that the late Queen favored Prince Andrew often stemmed from historical circumstances. She had been on the throne for eight years by the time of Prince Andrew's birth in 1960. This allowed her to spend more time with Prince Andrew and his brother Prince Edward than with her older children, King Charles and Princess Anne. Lady Anne Glenconner, Princess Margaret's former Lady-in-Waiting, previously told OK! magazine that it was rather like the Queen had two families. She stated that when Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were born, the Queen was able to spend much more time with them.

Prince Edward's Lenient Treatment by Parents

Royal author Matthew Dennison supports the view that Prince Edward was the monarch's blue-eyed boy. In his biography The Queen, Mr. Dennison claimed that Prince Edward, seemingly a bit wet and a tad irritating to the rest of us, was always his parents' favorite. This favoritism became apparent in 1987 when Prince Edward, aged 22, opted out of the Royal Marines. He made this decision after just a third of the way through his 12-month basic training course.

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Prince Philip did not come down on his son like a ton of bricks in response to this decision. He accepted that the Marines was not right for Edward. To this day, Prince Edward is grateful for that paternal support. A week after Prince Edward quit the Marines, he was photographed walking to church at Sandringham beside his father. This was deemed a public show of support from both Prince Philip and the Queen.

Contrasting Discipline With Prince Charles

The late royal's leniency contrasted starkly with Prince Philip's scorn for eldest son Charles. This difference was evident when Charles begged his mother to bring him home from Gordonstoun in Scotland. The Queen and Prince Philip decided to send Charles to the Scottish boarding school he branded Colditz with kilts. They kept him there, a decision widely known to have scarred the King. This event featured heavily in Season 2 of The Crown.

Recent Royal Exclusions and Scandals

The late Queen had stripped Prince Andrew of his honorary military roles in January 2022. He also gave up his HRH style after his reputation was left in tatters over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Her late Majesty awarded the former prince a brief return to royal life on March 29, that year. She did so as he escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey for the service of thanksgiving for the life of his father Prince Philip.

Prince Andrew had no place at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Whilst he had been due to attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, it was announced at the last minute that he would not attend. The reason was that he tested positive for coronavirus. This prompted some royal fans to suggest that the health scare was a convenient way of ensuring he did not make a public appearance.

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Prince Andrew also did not feature at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor later in June. This occurred even though he had been listed on the order of service. It was reported that Prince William and Prince Charles had lobbied the Queen to ensure he did not attend. Royal expert Ingrid Seward has also previously claimed that Prince Edward is the late monarch's favorite child. She highlighted Prince Philip's surprising reaction to his son's decision to quit the Royal Marines as key evidence.

Prince Philip's Surprising Support

Ingrid Seward previously told The Daily Mail that many people assumed Prince Philip was outraged by his son's decision. Stories soon spread that harsh words had been exchanged between father and son. There were even claims that Prince Edward had been reduced to tears by his father's anger. The truth was quite the opposite according to the expert.

Of all the Royal Family, Philip was in fact the most sympathetic. He understood his son's decision, which he considered a brave one. He supported Prince Edward fully. Royal experts like Dickie Arbiter and Matthew Dennison now align on the view that Prince Edward received the preferential treatment and emotional support that Prince Andrew did not.