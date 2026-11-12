Royal Children Constrained by Bird Flu Outbreak at Sandringham

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis must keep chickens indoors due to H5N1 bird flu confirmed near their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been instructed to keep their pet chickens indoors following the confirmation of a bird flu outbreak near their country residence. The Royal children are well known for their daily routine of collecting eggs and caring for the small flock located at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. This new directive restricts their access to the henhouse and requires all poultry to be secured within their coop immediately.

Avian Influenza Confirmed at Farm

The Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed that a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was discovered on a commercial farm near Anmer Hall on Monday. In response to the finding, authorities have established a 1.8 mile protection zone and a surveillance zone around the infected site. The Royal henhouses are situated within this designated area, and the adjacent field is located less than one mile from the residence of Prince William and Catherine.

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Biosecurity Measures and Culling

Strict biosecurity protocols are now in effect to prevent the spread of the virus to other birds. All poultry on the affected commercial farm will be humanely culled as part of the containment strategy. The Palace has not yet released a public comment regarding the specific impact on the Royal family's pets, but the household must adhere to the rigorous restrictions imposed by the Government.

Impact on the Royal Family Pets

Prince William and Catherine have previously shared that they acquired numerous animals during lockdown, including a small flock of chickens that the children helped raise. The family also maintains two English Cocker Spaniels named Orla and Otto at their home. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are reportedly fond of these animals, which have provided a sense of therapy and normalcy for the young Royals.

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National Housing Order Issued

The UK's chief veterinary officer has issued a mandatory poultry housing order that covers all of England and Scotland. Under this order, all poultry and captive birds must be kept indoors if there are 50 or more of them present. This directive aims to minimize contact between domestic birds and wild birds, which are often carriers of the virus. The rule applies strictly to prevent further transmission in densely populated bird areas.

Public Health and Industry Outlook

The UK Health Security Agency states that the risk to the general public's health from bird flu is very low. Similarly, the Food Standards Agency has confirmed that the disease poses a very low food safety risk for consumers. However, vaccination is not available for poultry or most captive birds in England. The number of cases in the UK this autumn now stands at five, with the total for the year 2026 to 2027 reaching eight.