Royal Caribbean cruise ship pianist plunges overboard 20 miles off California coast

Two Southern California fishermen spotted the man while returning from a fishing trip Friday.

Garrett said that when the man regained consciousness, he told them he was a pianist on the 14-deck Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas.

Fishermen Sean Norton and Grant Garrett pulled a Royal Caribbean pianist from the water near Catalina Island. The Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Ovation of the Seas sits in Sydney Harbour in Sydney, Australia.

Also read Newport Beach fishermen find Royal Caribbean cruise ship employee treading water 20 miles off coast

“The only thing he said to me was, ‘Thank you. I thought I was gonna die,’” Norton said, according to CBS LA. Newport Beach lifeguards“It was approximately 15 to 20 miles offshore, pretty much in the middle of the ocean,” Battalion Chief Adam Yacenda said, CBS LA reported.

Advertisement

“We are providing support and assistance to our crew member during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our employee, we have no additional details to share,” a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson told The California Post in an email.when he went overboardThe couple, who lived in Redlands with their three sons, were reportedly celebrating their anniversary when Gigler disappeared.

The computer programmer, who spent 24 years working for Esri, was presumed dead.that the family’s accommodations were on the ship’s second deck — meaning Gigler would have ascended roughly nine floors before reaching the 11th deck, where he is believed to have jumped. California Post News