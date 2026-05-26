Royal Butler Accused of Sharing Fake Images, Boynton Sisters Rock Bold Look

Grant Harrold, the former butler of King Charles, has been accused of sharing fake images of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Meanwhile, Lucy Boynton and Emma-Louise Boyd, known as the Boynton sisters, were spotted rocking a bold look at the London launch of Emma-Louise's new book.

King Charles's former butler, Grant Harrold, is accused of sharing fake images of the Prince and Princess of Wales coupled up, sparking concern within royal circles.

Grant Harrold, 48, posted the allegedly AI-generated pictures on social media, including a snappish of Prince William and Prince Kate cuddling in 2004. However, a royal source is unsure about the autheticity of the images, saying they could have been taken somewhere else.

Meanwhile, Lucy Boynton and Emma-Louise Boyd, known as the Boynton sisters, are repping a bold look with matching red shades and a crimson show-stopping cake at the London launch of Emma-Louise's new book





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