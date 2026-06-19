Royal Ascot Fashion Defies Heatwave as Attendees Embrace Vibrant Styles and Tomato Red

Despite an amber heat alert and soaring temperatures forecast for Berkshire, guests at Royal Ascot maintained the event's legendary fashion standards. The official lookbook, curated by Daniel Fletcher, promoted bright summer ensembles and even declared 'bright tomato' the color of the year. From Stanley Tucci's classic tailoring to a royal carriage debut, the festival blended high society with resilient style.

The United Kingdom is experiencing a significant heatwave, with the UK Health and Security Agency having issued amber heat health alerts across southern England. The extreme weather is forecast to continue until next Thursday, and at the Royal Ascot racecourse in Berkshire , temperatures are expected to climb as high as 29 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has indicated a 40 percent chance of breaking the historical record for the highest June temperature, which currently stands at 35.6 degrees Celsius, recorded in both London in 1957 and Southampton in 1976. Despite these sweltering conditions, the prestigious festival, a cornerstone of the British social and sporting calendar renowned for its fashion, has seen attendees demonstrate remarkable sartorial commitment.

Guests have turned the venue into a vibrant display of colorful ensembles, utilizing fans and staying hydrated to combat the heat while presenting their finest styles. This year's official fashion guide, or lookbook, was curated by menswear specialist Daniel Fletcher, whose pedigree includes designs for Louis Vuitton, JW Anderson, and Victoria Beckham. The guide comprehensively outlines appropriate and inappropriate attire for the event and, for the first time, has designated a specific color of the year: bright tomato.

The festival itself boasts a rich history, having been founded by Queen Anne in 1711 following her declaration that Ascot was ideal for 'horses fit for kings.

' It has since evolved into a major social gathering as much as a premier sporting attraction. The event's social pinnacle, Ladies Day, occurred yesterday, drawing a remarkable convergence of Hollywood and British royalty. Regular royal event attendee Stanley Tucci, aged 65, was present, exuding classic elegance in a black top hat and an impeccably tailored suit as he traveled to the course with his wife, Felicity Blunt.

Another notable figure was Isabelle de La Bruyere, the long-term girlfriend of the Earl of Snowdon, who made a significant debut by joining the royal carriage procession for the first time. She rode alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, cutting a striking figure in a white dress paired with a black belt.

The presence of such high-profile individuals underscores the event's enduring stature as a focal point of the British summer season, where fashion and pageantry persist even under challenging meteorological circumstances





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Royal Ascot Fashion Heatwave UK Berkshire Daniel Fletcher Tomato Red Ladies Day Stanley Tucci Royal Family King Charles Queen Camilla Earl Of Snowdon Isabelle De La Bruyere

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