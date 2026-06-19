Royal Ascot 2024: Culinary Extravaganza and High Fashion Take Centre Stage at Berkshire Festival

Royal Ascot combines top-tier horse racing with unparalleled dining and fashion. The Parade Ring Restaurant, led by chef Simon Rogan, offers a £4,158 five-course menu and views of the Royal Box. The event's fashion is guided by a 'tomato' colour of the year, with celebrities and royals like Stanley Tucci and Isabelle de La Bruyere making notable appearances.

At Royal Ascot , the spectacle extends far beyond the racetrack, embracing a world where fine dining, high fashion, and royal tradition intertwine. While the thrilling horse races are the nominal centrepiece, the Berkshire festival has become equally renowned for its culinary offerings and the dazzling display of hats and hemlines.

This year, the event continues to captivate, drawing a crowd of well-heeled guests, celebrities, and members of the royal family who appreciate the finer things in life. The pinnacle of the Ascot dining experience is the Parade Ring Restaurant, an exclusive venue that has been touted by society magazine Tatler as the 'ultimate place to be seen'.

Under the stewardship of nine-Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan, whose L'Enclume in Cumbria is a culinary institution, the restaurant offers an unmatched combination of gastronomy, panoramic racecourse views, and proximity to the Royal Box. The pricing reflects its elite status, with standard tables starting at £2,760 per head.

For the festival's iconic Ladies Day, the cost for a five-course à la carte menu soared to £4,158, a figure that secures not just a meal but a coveted seat adjacent to the procession route of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Guests are welcomed with Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Champagne and canapés, and the price includes full-day access to a bar stocked with fine wines, cocktails, and liquers.

The menu itself, as revealed by a photo shared on social media platform X, is a testament to Rogan's artistry, featuring delicacies such as oysters, lobster, and signature desserts like the Black Penny cherry cake, culminating in a lavish cheese course. The 160-seat restaurant, with tables ranging from intimate pairs to groups of twelve, provides uninterrupted vistas of the royal carriage and access to private viewing balconies, cementing its status as the most exclusive table at the event.

The fashion at Royal Ascot is a phenomenon in its own right, governed by a strict yet stylish dress code. For 2024, the event's official lookbook, curated by menswear designer Daniel Fletcher-known for his work with Louis Vuitton, JW Anderson, and Victoria Beckham-has, for the first time, declared a colour of the year: bright tomato.

This vivid hue set the tone for the sartorial statements across the course, as attendees embraced summery, colourful ensembles to combat the soaring temperatures, which were forecast to hit 29 degrees Celsius on the fourth day of the festival. Guests were seen wielding vibrant fans and hydrating with water while radiating elegance in their best dresses, hats, and suits. The fashion stakes are always highest on Ladies Day, and this year was no exception.

The event was graced by a host of famous faces, most notably American actor Stanley Tucci, who made a surprise appearance riding in the King's royal landau alongside his wife, Felicity Blunt. Tucci epitomised Ascot style in a black top hat and an impeccably tailored suit. Also present was Isabelle de La Bruyere, the long-term girlfriend of Princess Margaret's son, David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon.

This marked her debut in the royal carriage procession, where she cut a striking figure in a white dress with a black belt. The Hollywood contingent was joined by senior royals, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla. The Princess Royal, her daughter Zara Tindall-radiant in a butter yellow dress-and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also attended.

Prince Edward and Sophie attended the day before their 27th wedding anniversary; the Duchess wore the same pearl necklace from her wedding day and was later seen laughing in the royal box with the Princess Royal and Zara Tindall. Additionally, Princess Diana's nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, made an appearance in matching pink dresses, adding to the day's star-studded charm.

In summary, Royal Ascot 2024 stands as a testament to enduring British tradition, seamlessly blending the excitement of horse racing with the pinnacle of haute cuisine and a global fashion moment, all under the watchful gaze of the monarchy and the world's elite





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