Royal Aide Reveals King Charles and Queen Camilla's 'Secret' for Handling Royal Tour Moments That 'Have Gone a Bit Wonky'

A royal aide has opened up about how King Charles and Queen Camilla handle seriously 'intense' and 'wonky' moments when they're on an international royal tour.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsmagazine,"I think the secret for both of them...is firstly stamina, because they are intense visits; secondly stoicism because not everything goes right, but it's how you deal with them in the moment that matters; and finally a sense of humor.

" Referencing the unforgettable moment King Charles got caught in a rainstorm, the aide said,"Even as the heavens opened, you'll have seen The Queen having a little fond smile underneath her own umbrella...and was determined to carry on with the parade. "Per the royal aide,"ll tropical storms can pass in an instant, as indeed that one did, and it's the good humor that gets them both through it.

Also read King Charles Royal Poll: Public Reaction To Umbrella Outburst

""I know at the end of each day, and sometimes at the end of each engagement, they have a good laugh together about where things have gone," the royal aide explained. "It may have gone a bit wonky, but fundamentally underpinning it is that strength of their relationship and their determination to keep cracking on despite age and circumstance. " "Fundamentally underpinning it is that strength of their relationship and their determination to keep cracking on despite age and circumstance.

Advertisement

"In spite of any difficulties they might encounter, Charles and Camilla seemingly know how to navigate even the trickiest moments during any royal engagement. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics.

Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.