Roy Keane and Bruno Fernandes feud escalates as Keane shares a photo of a donkey on Instagram

Roy Keane and Bruno Fernandes have been at odds for some time, with the former Man United hardman regularly criticising the Portuguese star for his leadership, attitude, and body language. Their feud escalated further when Keane misinterpreted a quote from Fernandes and called him a 'donkey' in a social media post, which led to Fernandes' outburst.

Roy Keane appeared to ramp up his feud with Bruno Fernandes as he shared a cryptic social media post . The former Man United hardman has never been a big fan of Fernandes, regularly criticising him over recent years for a variety of issues, mainly surrounding his leadership, attitude and body language .

Things reached a head earlier on Monday though when the Portuguese star labelled Keane a 'liar' and revealed that he sought out his rival's number to 'have a word with him' in the wake of misplaced criticism. This led to Fernandes' outburst, yet later on Monday the Irishman hit back in a peculiar social media post. Roy Keane ramped up his spat with Bruno Fernandes by appearing to call him a 'donkey'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Roy Keane Bruno Fernandes Man United Feud Criticism Leadership Attitude Body Language Donkey Social Media Post

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruno Fernandes Breaks Famous Premier League Assist Record on Final DayThe Man Utd midfielder has etched his name permanently into the record books.

Read more »

Everyone Knows Roy Harper Is Alive Except For The Roy Harper AcademyRoy Harper is one of DC Comics' most longstanding characters, created as Speedy by Mort Weisinger and George Papp as Speedy, the teen archer sidekick of

Read more »

Brighton 0-2 Manchester United: Manchester United Celebrate Bruno Fernandes Record-Breaking SeasonManchester United have completed a remarkable turnaround under new head coach Michael Carrick as they celebrate Bruno Fernandes record-breaking season with a comfortable victory over Brighton in bright sunshine on the South Coast. Fernandes got the better of his rivalry with opponents who have a history of thwarting United and set up Patrick Dorgu for the all-time Premier League record-breaking goal. The result capped off an incredible contribution from Fernandes who has earned Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season, breaking Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne s record with an impressive 21 league assists.

Read more »

What Next for Bruno Fernandes Ahead of Decisive Man Utd Contract YearMichael Carrick has come out with a strong statement on Fernandes’s future.

Read more »