Roy Hattersley: The Prolific Moderate Who Saved Labour from the Far Left

An in-depth look at the dual legacy of Roy Hattersley, the long-serving Labour MP whose internal campaign against the hard Left in the 1980s helped reshape the party, and whose extraordinary literary output made him one of Britain's most published politicians, despite enduring satire and controversy over his political flexibility and the Rushdie affair.

Roy Hattersley , a Labour Party stalwart who served in Parliament for over five decades, never attained the highest echelons of Cabinet nor came close to party leadership.

Yet his influence on late 20th century British politics was profound. In the 1980s, amid Labour's gravest crisis since its inception, the hard Left's ascendancy threatened to fracture the party, driving moderates toward the Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by Roy Jenkins. Hattersley, a committed moderate, courageously confronted the extremists within his own ranks. He co-founded Labour Solidarity, an organisation dedicated to defending the party's centrist and democratic socialist traditions.

His steadfast resistance helped pull Labour back from the brink of disintegration, setting the stage for the party's modernisation under Tony Blair and the historic 1997 electoral landslide. Fellow moderate Gerald Kaufman observed that instead of abandoning Labour, Hattersley saved it from degenerating into a far-left rump. What makes Hattersley's political legacy even more remarkable is his extraordinary parallel career as a writer. He was arguably the most prolific politician in literary history.

Beyond a torrent of newspaper and magazine commentary, he authored 21 books. These included a major biography of David Lloyd George, a study of the Catholic Church in Britain, a series of bestselling family sagas rooted in his native Yorkshire, and a humorous diary written from the perspective of his dog Buster, a canine celebrity who briefly caused controversy when Hattersley was accused of killing a goose in a Royal Park.

He composed his writings in longhand, often even while seated on the Commons front bench, sustaining this immense output for decades. However, Hattersley's career was marred by controversy and criticism. His speech impediment and weight made him a target for relentless satire. The television show Spitting Image depicted him as a blubbery, blustering clown who sprayed saliva when speaking.

Private Eye published a scathing 1979 article labelling him a 'fat slob' and alleging dishonesty about his relationship with an American woman, Maggie Pearlstine. His occasional withdrawal from public appearances, such as the TV quiz Have I Got News For You, invited further ridicule, once being replaced by a tub of lard. Politically, his flexibility drew accusations of opportunism; David Owen of the SDP called him 'the acceptable face of opportunism'.

His shifting stance on Europe earned him the nickname 'Rattersley' among Labour's centre-Right in the early 1970s. Most damningly, during the Salman Rushdie affair in 1989, Hattersley advocated banning the paperback of The Satanic Verses to appease Muslim constituents in his Birmingham Sparkbrook seat-a stance widely condemned as a betrayal of liberal principles. Colleagues noted his difficult temperament; Tony Crosland noted he angered people, hindering his own advancement.

While his role in saving Labour from the hard Left is undeniable, these contradictions complicate his historical standing





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