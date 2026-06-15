Roy Hattersley: The Influential Labour Moderate Who Saved His Party from the Hard Left

Roy Hattersley, a Labour MP for over 50 years, never reached the highest echelons of Cabinet or party leadership. Yet, he is remembered as one of the most influential British politicians of the late 20th century. During Labour's internal crisis in the 1980s, when the hard Left threatened to split the party, Hattersley courageously stood his ground, co-founding Labour Solidarity to combat extremism. His efforts helped pull Labour back from the brink, ultimately enabling the modernisation that led to Tony Blair's 1997 victory. Beyond politics, Hattersley was extraordinarily prolific as a writer, authoring 21 books and countless articles, often writing in longhand even on the Commons front bench. However, his career was marred by controversy and mockery. He faced relentless satire for his appearance and speech, was criticised for his inconsistency and opportunism, and suffered a major blow to his liberal reputation for supporting a ban on the paperback of Salman Rushdie's The Satanic Verses. Despite his flaws, his role in saving Labour from a far-Left takeover remains his defining legacy.

Roy Hattersley never held high Cabinet rank, nor did he come close to leading Labour, the party he served in Parliament for more than 50 years.

He had neither charisma nor oratorical brilliance. Yet he could claim to be one of the most influential British politicians of the late 20th century. In the 1980s, at the hour of Labour's darkest crisis since its foundation, when the advance of the hard Left was tearing the movement apart and driving many moderates into the arms of the newly formed Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by the elegant pro-European Roy Jenkins, Hattersley bravely resolved to take on the extremists.

He not only stood his ground but also helped to establish a new organisation, Labour Solidarity, to fight the centre-Right's cause. His determination pulled Labour back from the brink and changed the course of Britain's political destiny, ultimately paving the way for Tony Blair's 1997 landslide. His fellow moderate Gerald Kaufman wrote that 'instead of walking out on the Labour Party, he set about saving it'.

According to Kaufman, 'It was Hattersley who ensured that Labour never degenerated into a far-Left rump'. What made this achievement all the more remarkable was the phenomenal amount of time and energy he devoted to his second career as writer. There has never been a politician so prolific in the literary trade.

In addition to an unceasing flood of newspaper and magazine articles, he authored 21 books which included a heavyweight biography of David Lloyd George, a study of the Catholic Church in Britain, a series of bestselling family sagas set in his native Yorkshire, and a humorous diary written on behalf of his dog Buster, who sprang to national fame in 1996 when he landed his owner in trouble for killing a goose in one of the London Royal Parks.

Roy Hattersley, then-deputy leader of the Labour Party, seen walking through the city centre to attend the Labour Party conference in Blackpool, Lancashire, on Monday, October 3, 1988 Roy Hattersley making a speech In 1995 Hattersley was mocked by many, including the satirical show Spitting Image Hattersley was able to produce so much because he wrote in longhand everywhere he could, even on the Commons front bench. Not all the critics thought his energy was expended to a good purpose.

'His over-praised writing is a ghastly mishmash of the long-winded and the overblown, smugness dripping from its every pore,' said Craig Brown. But those words were mild compared to some of the mockery he attracted. During his long career, he was viciously lampooned for his speech impediment and his excess weight, The TV satire Spitting Image portrayed him as a blubbery, blustering clown with the ugly habit of spraying saliva whenever he spoke.

Equally cruel was the magazine Private Eye which in 1979 ran a lengthy article that called him a 'fat slob' and painted him as a liar over his affair with 'a young attractive American', Maggie Pearlstine, who worked in the arts. In the same vein, in 1993 when he pulled out of an appearance on Have I Got News For You at the last minute - the third time in succession he had done so - the production team replaced him with a tub of lard.

David Owen, who succeeded Jenkins as leader of the SDP, once called Hattersley 'the acceptable face of opportunism'. Certainly consistency was not always Hattersley's strength. He was the radical warrior for equality who was also an enthusiastic bon viveur, the professional Yorkshireman who revelled in the high life of London's West End, and the champion of liberty who wanted to close all private schools. His flexibility was a key reason he struggled to win trust.

On Labour's centre-Right in the early seventies, he was nicknamed 'Rattersley' because of his changing attitudes over Britain's entry into the Common Market. Neil Kinnock (pictured, right) and Roy Hattersley (pictured, left) seen in 1983 Hattersley was able to produce so much because he wrote in longhand everywhere he could, even on the Commons front bench Even worse, he colluded with the forces of oppression in the infamous Salman Rushdie affair, calling in 1989 for the paperback version of The Satanic Verses to be banned because of the offence given to Muslims.

Hattersley had clearly been intimidated by Islamic hardliners in his Birmingham Sparkbrook constituency, where Muslims made up much of the population. For a politician and a writer who trumpeted his commitment to liberal values, it was a shameful stance. Hattersley could also be a difficult colleague. In 1976 Tony Crosland, the centrist Labour politician, expressed the view that 'Roy was very able but was unsuccessful politically because he angered people'.

Even someone as cooperative as Michael Foot, Labour's leader from 1980 to 1983, could be stirred into an explosive confrontatio





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Roy Hattersley Labour Party British Politics 1980S Labour Solidarity Hard Left Tony Blair 1997 Election Political Writer Salman Rushdie The Satanic Verses Satire Spitting Image Consistency Opportunism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive: Ed Miliband Eyes Chancellor Role in Potential Andy Burnham-Led Labour GovernmentReports reveal that Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is maneuvering to become Chancellor if Andy Burnham becomes Labour leader and Prime Minister. The development comes as internal party tensions soar, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning a leadership challenge would cause chaos, a claim ridiculed by his own MPs. The by-election in Makerfield, where Burnham is seeking a Commons seat, becomes a critical flashpoint.

Read more »

Labour's Military Woes Descend into Farce as New Defence Secretary Takes OverThe new Defence Secretary, Dan Jarvis, has been accused of being 'missing in action' on his first day in the job, as Labour's military woes continue to descend into farce. The Defence Investment Plan, which was supposed to be launched this week, has been delayed due to Downing Street's dithering over defence cash. The plan has been criticized for being underfunded and not fit for purpose, with some experts saying it commits Britain to wasting billions of pounds on obsolete equipment.

Read more »

Roy Hattersley, Former Labour Deputy Leader, Dies at 93Roy Hattersley, a former Labour deputy leader and MP for Birmingham Sparkbrook, has passed away at the age of 93. He had a long and distinguished career in politics, holding several ministerial positions and becoming the party's deputy leader under Neil Kinnock. Hattersley was one of New Labour's biggest critics and left the House of Commons in 1997. He released over 20 books and was a distinguished journalist and author.

Read more »

Roy Hattersley, Former Labour Deputy Leader, Dies at 93A detailed obituary of Roy Hattersley, tracing his journey from a Working-class upbringing in Sheffield through a fifty-year political career, his roles in government, his deputy leadership under Neil Kinnock, his critique of New Labour, and his later life as a Baron, author, and media personality.

Read more »