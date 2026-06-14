Roy Hattersley, Former Labour Deputy Leader, Dies at 93

Roy Hattersley, a former Labour deputy leader and MP for Birmingham Sparkbrook, has passed away at the age of 93. He had a long and distinguished career in politics, holding several ministerial positions and becoming the party's deputy leader under Neil Kinnock. Hattersley was one of New Labour's biggest critics and left the House of Commons in 1997. He released over 20 books and was a distinguished journalist and author.

Former Labour deputy leader Roy Hattersley has died at the age of 93. He was born in Sheffield, West Riding, Yorkshire, to a working-class family and studied economics at the University of Hull.

Hattersley had a formidable career in politics, holding several ministerial positions during Harold Wilson's time and becoming the party's deputy leader under Neil Kinnock's leadership after the party's defeat to Margaret Thatcher in 1979. He was one of New Labour's biggest critics and left the House of Commons in 1997. Hattersley released over 20 books and was a distinguished journalist and author. He was married twice and had no children.

Alastair Campbell, Nigel Evans, and Sir Keir Starmer paid touching tributes to Hattersley





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Roy Hattersley Former Labour Deputy Leader Politics University Of Hull Harold Wilson Neil Kinnock Margaret Thatcher New Labour Tony Blair Inequality Alastair Campbell Nigel Evans Sir Keir Starmer

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