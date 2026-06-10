Roy Cooper, the Democrat incumbent in North Carolina's Senate race, has faced criticism for his softness on crime judicial appointments throughout his tenure as former governor. These decisions led to the release of thousands of criminals, many of whom returned to their criminal activities, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among his judicial appointees, Shyrone Evans was released on a bond after being arrested for violence against a woman while carrying out a violent crime afterward. Krista Noelle Madden had her bond significantly reduced after being accused of attempted murder of her newborn daughter. Cooper, with his controversial decisions, has set the state's crime rate record in a chaotic manner.

Democrat North Carolina Senate candidate Roy Cooper , former governor of the state, has a catastrophic record of soft-on-crime judicial appointments throughout his tenure, which resulted in the release of thousands of criminals, many of whom went on to reoffend.

Collaborating with the leftist ACLU and the NAACP, Cooper's administration released roughly 3,500 criminals back onto the streets during the coronavirus pandemic after being sued. For instance, Shyrone Evans, released on a $15,000 bond after being arrested for strangling and punching a woman he was dating, went on to kill a man who was on his way to receiving dialysis. Krista Noelle Madden, accused of trying to kill her 7-week-old daughter, had her bond drastically reduced from $750,000 to $100,000.

Cooper directly appointed several soft-on-crime judges over his tenure, including Shyrone Evans and Lorenza Inman. Reuben Young granted Inman, convicted of attempted first-degree murder, a new trial. Republicans are questioning why these prisoners got picked, instead of fighting the charges in court, and how their cases were managed during the pandemic. Cooper's tenure has been marked with such risky and controversial decisions, raising questions about his suitability for higher office





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Crime Roy Cooper Soft On Crime Judicial Appointments Release Criminals On Streets COVID-19 Pandemic Shyrone Evans Krista Noelle Madden Lorenza Inman Reuben Young Bail Bond New Trial Prisoner's Release RNC

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