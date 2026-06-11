Roxy Horner opens up about fearing burden on husband after diabetes diagnosis

Roxy Horner, a model and influencer, revealed that she feared becoming a burden to her husband Jack Whitehall after being diagnosed with diabetes. She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes five years ago and has since managed her levels with the help of a continuous monitor and a hybrid closed-loop system device. Horner's diagnosis brought her and Jack closer together, as she felt he was taking on a lot by supporting her in managing the condition.

Roxy Horner put on a leggy display as she joined her pal Lottie Moss at the Wolves of Tokyo launch party at Olympia London on Wednesday night.

The model, 34, looked stylish in a figure-hugging brown dress which featured a ruched skirt and long train. She paired the dress with chunky platform boots and styled her hair in a half up half down do.

Meanwhile her pal Lottie, 28, sparkled in a black sequined mini dress which she paired with tights and platform black heels. Roxy's outing comes after she revealed she feared that she would become a 'burden' to her husband Jack Whitehall after being diagnosed with diabetes. The star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes five years ago, after battling symptoms including extreme thirst and fatigue that left her 'unable to get out of bed.





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Roxy Horner Diabetes Type 1 Diabetes Jack Whitehall Support Burden Symptoms Diagnosis Management Hypoglycemic Attack

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