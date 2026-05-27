Roxy Horner Opens Up About Diabetes Anxiety on Wedding Day

Model Roxy Horner shares how she managed Type 1 diabetes during her wedding to Jack Whitehall, including fears of low glucose while walking down the aisle.

Roxy Horner has opened up about the anxiety she felt on her wedding day to comedian Jack Whitehall , stemming from her struggle to manage Type 1 diabetes.

The model, 34, was diagnosed five years ago and faced the daunting task of controlling her blood sugar levels during the high-stress event. In an interview, Horner admitted she feared her glucose levels might plummet while walking down the aisle, a scenario that could have turned her fairytale moment into a medical emergency. To cope, she meticulously planned her insulin injections around the wedding schedule, even injecting insulin before eating her wedding cake.

Horner now relies on advanced technology: a continuous glucose monitor attached to her arm that tracks her glucose levels in real time, paired with a hybrid closed-loop system that delivers insulin into her leg. These devices help automate some of the management, but she still needed to stay vigilant on her big day. Horner's wedding concerns were heightened by her previous experience during pregnancy with her daughter Elsie, now two.

Her glucose levels became unpredictable, swinging wildly between highs and lows. This forced her to attend weekly scans to ensure both she and the baby were healthy. The anxiety from that period lingered, making her worried that a similar episode could occur during the wedding festivities. She recalled thinking, what if my glucose levels go really low while I'm walking down the aisle?

That fear drove her to take extra precautions, such as scheduling insulin injections and monitoring her glucose before the ceremony. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Coworth Park, a five-star hotel near Ascot, known for hosting Prince Harry before his 2018 wedding. After the nuptials, the couple and their guests celebrated until 2 a.m., then stayed for a family break with Elsie. Diabetes is a lifelong condition where blood sugar levels become too high.

Type 1 diabetes, which Horner has, occurs when the immune system attacks insulin-producing cells. In contrast, Type 2 diabetes is more common, with about 90 percent of diabetic adults in the UK having Type 2. Symptoms include extreme thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and weight loss. Horner was diagnosed after experiencing these signs and using a finger prick monitor that showed dangerously high glucose.

Her journey highlights the challenges of managing Type 1 diabetes, especially during life events like pregnancy and weddings. She now shares her experiences on social media, where she posted glimpses of her wedding day, including her Mrs. Whitehall embroidered veil and diamond wedding ring. The couple, who started dating in 2020 and got engaged in December 2024, are now enjoying married life while navigating Horner's condition with the help of modern medical devices





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Roxy Horner Jack Whitehall Diabetes Wedding Anxiety

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