Roxie Nafousi discusses her past relationship with artist Damien Hirst, revealing it took years to recover from their 2015 split. She shares details on his influence and her journey from addiction to becoming a best-selling author.

Reality TV personality and author Roxie Nafousi has disclosed that it took her several years to fully recover from her romantic relationship with renowned British artist Damien Hirst. The thirty-four-year-old self-development coach opened up about the three-year romance for the first time, describing the end of the partnership as a pivotal moment that taught her significant life lessons about wealth, celebrity culture, and self-worth.

Origins of Romance and Cultural Shift

Roxie Nafousi met Damien Hirst when she was twenty-one years old and he was forty-eight. The couple dated for three years before their relationship concluded in 2015. According to Nafousi, the connection began organically when the pair started as friends. She recalled attending a dinner with Hirst where she looked at him and realized she was completely in love. She described the artist as an amazing individual who introduced her to an entirely new world she had never previously experienced, characterized by celebrity parties and immense wealth.

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Despite the high-profile nature of their association, Nafousi noted that Hirst remained a grounded person originating from Sheffield. She characterized the relationship as lovely and beneficial for her personal growth. However, the dissolution of the couple proved emotionally devastating for Nafousi. She admitted that she believed her life was over when they separated and that it ultimately took her years to get over him. The artist is currently sixty-one years old.

Public Heartbreak and Creative Symbolism

The public nature of their split added a layer of complexity to Nafousi's emotional recovery. In 2016, she shared her heartbreak over an art piece commissioned by Hirst to depict her posing inside a heart. The artwork was not completed until after they had already separated. Nafousi revealed to The Mail On Sunday that she had spent hours sitting at a specific angle in cardboard boxes to emulate the shape of a heart while keeping her underwear on during the photoshoot.

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Nafousi expressed that despite the pain, she holds no regrets about how their relationship ended. She believes that their meeting was meant to be, noting that they should not have crossed paths given their different circumstances. She reflected that everything in life feels aligned and that the experience, though difficult, contributed to her understanding of destiny. She also acknowledged that the vast attention accompanying her relationship with Hirst was challenging to manage at the time.

Struggles with Fame and Addiction

Nafousi was candid about her struggles with the pressures of fame and personal demons during her twenties. She admitted to Prospect Magazine in 2022 that she naively decided to quit her job to follow Hirst around. She confessed that she was terrible at being an influencer because she hated her face and body. Additionally, she revealed that she was frequently on drugs or experiencing comedowns during this period.

This era of her life marked a significant low point. Nafousi openly explained that she hit rock bottom in her twenties after a ten-year battle with addiction. She described having no self-worth during this difficult chapter. Although she enrolled in a teacher training course hoping to turn her life around, she found that it did not provide the immediate solution she sought. Her journey toward recovery required more than just professional training.

Recovery Through Manifestation and Writing

A turning point arrived when a friend recommended a podcast focused on the art of manifesting. This recommendation helped Nafousi learn about the value of self-worth and provided her with tools to rebuild her life. She details this transformation in her debut book, Manifest, which became a global bestseller upon its release in 2022. The book outlines seven tips on how readers can use the power of their minds to change and create the reality they experience.

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Today, Nafousi is a successful manifestation guru and shares a seven-year-old son named Wolfe with her ex-boyfriend Wade Briggs. She continues to speak openly about her past to help others who may be struggling with similar issues. Her story serves as a testament to her resilience and ability to overcome significant personal and professional challenges. The insights she gained from her time with Hirst and her subsequent recovery journey have shaped her current career and public persona.