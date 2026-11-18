Roxie Nafousi opens up about the emotional toll of her relationship with Damien Hirst, revealing it took years to heal after their 2015 breakup and how she found new purpose.

Roxie Nafousi has broken her long-standing silence regarding her past romantic involvement with renowned artist Damien Hirst, disclosing that it took her several years to fully recover from their separation. The self-development coach provided a rare glimpse into her personal history during an episode of the At Home With The Thomas Bros podcast, marking the first public time she has detailed the dynamics of that high-profile union.

Early Connection And Cultural Shift

Nafousi described meeting Hirst when she was just twenty-one years old and he was forty-eight, noting that their initial interaction began as a platonic friendship before evolving into a romantic relationship. She recalled a specific dinner date where she realized she was completely in love with him, describing him as one of the most amazing individuals she had ever encountered. This connection introduced her to a world of wealth, celebrity parties, and experiences she had never previously accessed, creating a profound shift in her lifestyle and social circle.

Also read Sons of Orpheus Male Choir Celebrates 35 Years Under Grayson Hirst

Emotional Impact Of The 2015 Split

Despite the glamour and excitement of their three-year relationship, which concluded in 2015, Nafousi admitted that the breakup had devastating emotional consequences. She stated clearly that she believed her life was over when they parted ways, emphasizing that the heartbreak was so intense it required years for her to overcome. Nafousi maintained that Hirst remained a generous and grounded individual, highlighting his Northern roots from Sheffield as a grounding element in his character despite his immense success.

Art Commission And Public Scrutiny

The couple's separation coincided with significant professional and personal challenges, including an unfinished art commission where Nafousi posed inside a heart structure made of cardboard boxes. She revealed that the piece was not completed until after they had split, and she previously expressed struggle with the sudden fame that accompanied their relationship. Nafousi admitted to feeling uncomfortable with the attention, noting her dislike for her public image and her battles with addiction during her twenties.

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Recovery Through Manifestation Philosophy

After hitting rock bottom due to a decade-long struggle with addiction and a loss of self-worth, Nafousi eventually found a path to recovery through the practice of manifestation. A friend's recommendation of a podcast on the topic helped her rediscover her value, leading her to publish her debut book, Manifest, in 2022. The book became a global bestseller, offering readers seven specific tips on using mental power to alter their reality and create the life they desire.

Current Life And Parenting Priorities

Nafousi currently focuses on her role as a mother to her son, Wolfe, who is seven years old and shares custody with her partner, Wade Briggs. She reflects on her time with Hirst with a sense of acceptance, stating she has no regrets about how their relationship ended. Nafousi views their meeting as part of a larger, destined alignment in life, acknowledging that the experience, while painful, taught her invaluable lessons about resilience and self-discovery.