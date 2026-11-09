Rowdy teens cause carnival ride to swing out of control, injuring 3

“Once we did get it stopped and I was able to get to my kids, that’s when we noticed that there were some pretty severe injuries,” a worried mom said.

The two 13-year-olds were seen in witness video holding on to each other while flying in the swings at the Columbia County Fall Fair in Grovetown, Georgia, causing the ride to become unstable.

Shocking footage provided to the outlet shows the terrifying moment the ride loses control as chain swings are launched into each other. , as chain swings are launched into each other and riders scream out in fear. Mom Kristen Murphy, whose children were on the ride at the time of the incident, caught the moment the attraction became dangerous, before rushing to get her own teens down.

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“This ride has to stop,” Murphy said she thought as the scary scene unfolded. “My kids are on it. Something’s happening. I need to get to them.

” Mom Kristen Murphy caught the moment the attraction lost control on video, before rushing to get her own teens down. Murphy said her husband rushed to the control panel to stop the ride, and other parents joined to bring the machine to a halt.

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“Once we did get it stopped and I was able to get to my kids, that’s when we noticed that there were some pretty severe injuries,” she said.with another, while two children were also treated for minor injuries, according to authorities. The two teens who caused the mishap had been warned not to grab each other before the crash happened, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

They were charged by local law enforcement before being allowed to leave with their parents, police said. It’s unclear what charges they are facing. The two 13-year-olds were seen in witness video holding on to each other while flying in the swings at the Columbia County Fall Fair in Grovetown, Georgia, causing the ride to become unstable. Shocking footage provided to the outlet shows the terrifying moment the ride loses control as chain swings are launched into each other.

Mom Kristen Murphy caught the moment the attraction lost control on video, before rushing to get her own teens down.