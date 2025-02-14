Rowan University Suspends Palestinian Advocacy Group Over Alleged Glorification of Violence

Rowan University officials have indefinitely suspended the local chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) following a poster deemed to glorify violence. The suspension came after thousands of complaints alleging the poster contained disturbing imagery and linked to terrorism. SJP maintains the poster was misinterpreted and claims it was a reference to Palestinian youth resistance against Israeli occupation. They also accuse the university of acting prematurely without a thorough investigation.

The poster featured a black-and-white checkered headscarf, which has become a symbol of support for the Palestinian people, and an image of a masked figure with a slingshot. Students for Justice in Palestine said in a statement that a “far right-wing group” called Make NJ Red circulated the poster online, alleging the students were connected to external groups that promoted violence and terrorism. Instagram. Make NJ Red also demanded the university take action against the student organization, SPJ’s statement said. Administrators of Make NJ Red, a private Facebook group dedicated to electing Republicans in New Jersey, did not immediately respond to a request to comment. The 4-year-old Facebook group has about 15,000 members, the site says. \“We see this suspension for exactly what it is, a precedent of repression at Rowan University,” SPJ students said in their statement. “We demand this suspension be lifted immediately and unconditionally. Student voices will not be silenced, repression will not be tolerated.” Rowan officials received nearly 3,000 complaints about the Students for Justice in Palestine group within three days, a university official told the group’s leaders in an email. “This poster prominently features disturbing imagery, including a masked figure with a slingshot, overlaid with symbols that glorify violence,” one complaint said. “Such imagery is unmistakably linked to acts of terrorism and violence, and it is appalling that is is being promoted on a U.S. campus.” University officials indefinitely suspended the group Feb. 7, the group’s statement said. The suspension means SJP is no longer considered a recognized student organization on campus and can’t access campus space or university funding. A Rowan spokesman confirmed to NJ Advance Media university that officials received formal complaints about the group. But he declined to comment on whether all 3,000 complaints were about the poster, citing the ongoing investigation. “The local Rowan chapter, which is a chartered Student Government Association organization, has been notified that the organization has been placed under interim suspension pending the outcome of an investigation in accordance with our established university policies,” said Joe Cardona, Rowan’s spokesman. “To ensure the fairness and integrity of the investigation process, we cannot comment further at this time,” he added.In the Instagram post, SPJ’s leaders said the slingshot in the poster is a reference to Palestinian youth using stones and slingshots against Israeli tanks. The student group also alleged the university did not investigate the complaints before issuing the suspension. The complaints were “baseless claims made by a malicious and vocal opposition,” the group’s statement said.





