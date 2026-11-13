Rowan University Soccer Programs Secure NCAA Tournament Bids

Rowan University men's and women's soccer teams join the Division III NCAA tournament, continuing a three-year streak of tournament appearances for the program.

Rowan University men's and women's soccer programs have officially qualified for the Division III NCAA tournament, fulfilling the primary standard for both athletic teams under the current coaching era. The dual selection marks the eighth instance in program history and represents the third consecutive season where both squads have secured their spots in the national postseason field. This achievement underscores the sustained excellence and institutional support that define the Rowan Profs soccer identity.

Tournament Opener Schedule and Matchups

Both teams will begin their tournament campaigns on Saturday with first-round matchups that pit them against regional rivals. The women's squad travels to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to face Worcester State University at 11 a.m. in a contest that tests their regular-season dominance on the road. Simultaneously, the men's team hosts Marymount University at home for a noon kickoff, leveraging their home-field advantage as they seek to advance to the second round. These games serve as the immediate testing ground for the tactical preparations made throughout the fall season.

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Coaching Legacy and Program Synergy

Head coaches Scott Leacott and Scott Baker share a unique bond that extends back to their playing days on the Rowan field from 1991-92. Now leading their respective alma mater programs, the two have cultivated a winning culture that emphasizes a close-knit environment and mutual respect. Leacott noted that the consistent tournament appearances reflect the broader support from the athletic department and the dedication of the players, describing the success as a testament to the college administration and the hard work invested by every stakeholder.

Women's Team Dominance and Key Contributors

The women's team finished the regular season with an impressive record of 15 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw, never trailing in any match while scoring 56 goals and conceding only three. Senior Sara Wiedemann, named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, led the charge with 13 goals and 13 assists throughout the campaign. Leacott praised Wiedemann as a phenomenal soccer player and a great student who serves as a catalyst for the team, noting her unselfishness in distributing the ball when faced with double-teaming pressure.

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Men's Team Historic Conference Titles

The men's team, boasting a record of 13 wins, 1 loss, and 4 draws, secured an automatic bid by becoming the first NJAC team to win three consecutive conference championships. Their path to the automatic qualification included a dramatic victory over Montclair State University in penalty kicks on November 6. Baker described this victory as more than just a game, emphasizing that it provided the opportunity to compete for a national championship and prove they could beat a top-tier team on its own home field.

Future Outlook and Championship Ambitions

As the teams transition from the regular season to the high-stakes tournament environment, the focus shifts to maintaining confidence and enjoying the journey. Baker stated that the goal has always been to do whatever is necessary to win a national championship, a mindset that remains unchanged despite the pressure of the postseason. Leacott echoed this sentiment, advising players to approach each match with the same intensity as day one of preseason, ensuring they are prepared to fight as if every game is the national final.