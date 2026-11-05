Rowan University cancels in-person classes after boiler system failure at Glassboro campus

Rowan University canceled in-person classes for the rest of the week after a boiler system that provides heat and hot water went down.

Rowan University canceled in-person classes for the rest of the week after a boiler system that provides heat and hot water to many campus buildings in Glassboro, New Jersey, went down.

The university is encouraging students living in affected residence halls to go home for the weekend if possible while repairs are underway. Some classes have moved online. Freshman Miracle Onyechere is heading home to North Jersey for a long weekend after dealing with cold showers.

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"I don't like it. I need my hot water. If I'm paying this much money, I need my hot water," Onyechere said. The university sent a notice to students and staff Wednesday announcing that in-person classes were canceled for the rest of the week.

Freshman Christopher Peña said he was happy about the cancellation, even though some classes are continuing virtually.

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"I'm quite happy we don't have class, but we do have online Zoom meetings, so it's not like we're not doing anything. We still have work to do," Peña said. Katie Thorn, editor-in-chief of the campus newspaper The Whit, said problems with the heating system have been an issue this semester.

"The building that I'm in the most, there's issues with heating and cooling every single day. At the beginning of the school year, it was so sticky and so hot in every single classroom you could barely focus," Thorn said. Rowan University spokesperson Joe Cardona said the university is working to rent large industrial boilers to provide heat and hot water while the system is repaired so students can return to class as normal next week.

Cardona said a longer-term solution is also in the works but will take years. The plan would involve smaller units that control individual buildings rather than relying on steam pipes running throughout campus.

"To avoid that in the future - we have pipes and steam pipes running throughout the campus - is to make smaller units that control the buildings themselves. So if we do have these kinds of problems in the future, it'll be easier to repair, quicker to repair," Cardona said.