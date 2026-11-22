And the noise surrounding Travis Konecny.

One of the best things about playing a sport and being part of a team is being dialed in for a common cause. That cause is usually to emerge as a champion at the end of the year, but sometimes that’s only one piece.

This season, a year removed from the loss of their beloved coach, the women’s volleyball team at Rowan University is playing for more. And they’re playing quite well too. This season is dedicated to the memory of their former coach, Deana Jespersen, who died from breast cancer last November. The result?

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The Profs ran the table in their conference, won the NJAC championship last Saturday, and earned an automatic bid to the Division III NCAA Tournament, winning their first-round game against Cortland yesterday . They are a remarkable story , one told by Inquirer writer Isabella DiAmore, who you know as my partner-in-crime when it comes to Sports Daily. Friday is a carbon copy of yesterday’s sunny skies, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Gotta love it.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport , sports.daily@inquirer.com . If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . ❓What’s an inspirational sports story you remember? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter .

Gain through pain Look, the Eagles’ odds of making the playoffs are bordering on the impossible. But for the first time in a long time, fans have to consider the fact that with each loss, the team’s move up in April’s NFL draft continues to improve. Entering Week 11, the Eagles are slotted in at the No. 5 spot with their own pick and No. 26 with Jacksonville’s pick.

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Right now, there are seven teams with three wins entering Week 11, if you’re wondering what an Eagles win might do to muddy the waters. Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers , Inquirer writer Jeff Neiburg does the yeoman’s work of looking at how the chips could fall come draft time as this tough-to-watch season continues to progress .

What we’re … 🏈 Reading: How communication issues are what’s stumping the Eagles this season, according to the team’s offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion . 👀 Watching: David Ortiz’s take on Kyle Schwarber, whom he believes is already a surefire Hall of Famer . 🏀 Sharing: This clip of Sixers writers Gina Mizell and Chris Hine talking about the mind of LeBron James being a reason for optimism .

⚾ Having: This check-in on the status of Aidan Miller as the Phillies prepare for baseball as usual in 2027 . 🦅 Wondering: How well will DeVonta Smith play upon his return to the Birds, considering he could suit up for Sunday’s game against the Steelers . It’s all just noise There’s a very good chance that Flyers winger Travis Konecny won’t read this.

He’s not reading much of anything right now as it pertains to his future with the Flyers and his relationship with teammates. Since reports emerged that the team grew frustrated with his play and could consider asking to waive his no-movement clause, the 29-year-old, who is in the second year of an eight-year, $70 million deal, isn’t trying to hear it.

“I have a relationship with Danny , and if anything of any importance was out there, he would talk to me, and I would talk to him,” Konecny said. “So I don’t pay attention to anything that people say. ” Inquirer writer Jackie Spiegel has more of what’s being said and why Konecny is shutting down those reports .

Union in, but Blake is out On Thursday, Union interim manager Ryan Richter broke the news that the team will be without longtime goalkeeper Andre Blake, who is still reeling from a groin injury he sustained in the team’s regular season finale against Toronto FC. It wasn’t exacerbated during his time away with the Jamaican national team, given he did not play for the Reggae Boyz in their two-game clash against Mexico last week.

While the news is terrible timing, it’s cushioned by two stalwarts of the team’s offense being cleared to play . In other Union news: Cavan Sullivan says he’s dialed in ahead of Saturday’s playoff match against the New England Revolution Kai Wagner tops the list of the highest-paid players on the team following the release of MLS salary figures yesterday .

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On this date Nov. 20, 1997: Flyers legend Eric Lindros put on his best Mike Tyson meets Evander Holyfield impression when he tried to bite San Jose’s Marty McSorley. Our best sports 📸 of the week It was once again a busy week in Philly sports, with the first-place Sixers continuing their winning ways, the Flyers notching a couple of victories and some Big 5 college basketball matchups getting underway.

But one of the biggest scenes this week was on the Ben Franklin Parkway, where the Rocky Run swept through the city, and hundreds of Rocky Balboas raced up the steps of the Art Museum. Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors pick the best sports images from the last seven days. Here’s a look at this week’s lineup .

🧩 Unscramble the anagram PEADAM LILAJBCH This Eagles linebacker says despite the team’s rough season, he hasn’t confidence in the team, and himself. Think you know? Take a guess and then click here to see if you’re correct . 🧠 Trivia time answer D. Wrestling.

That was the sports program Josh Harris awarded a portion of a $15 million gift to, in addition to Penn’s Wharton School. Here’s why he did it . What you’re saying about the Sixers We asked: What impresses you the most about this Sixers team? What makes this Sixers team so special is the combination of talent they possess on the roster.

Youthful stars like VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey, All-Star veterans like Embiid and Jaylen Brown, and one of the best, LeBron James. Hopefully — is not just a collection of talent that is fun to watch. Rather — one that will walk down Broad Street in June for the first time since 1983.

— Michael L. I think the problem with any team loaded with stars is who gets to shoot or who should shoot, but once they play about half a season, they should feel more comfortable as a team rather than individual stars. But so far they have played well and have shown that their greatest strength is their ability to come back from deficits, and some that are considerable.

— Everett S. We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Isabella DiAmore, Jeff Neiburg, Gina Mizell, Chris Hine, Jonathan Tannenwald, Olivia Reiner, Jackie Spiegel, Scott Lauber, Jack Vita, and The Inquirer’s photography staff. By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10. That’s your week, Philly. Have a good weekend. We’ll catch you Monday. — Kerith