Rowan axes MLK Day breakfast | Inquirer South Jersey

And keep an eye out for “mood snowflakes.”

Good morning, South Jersey . Looks like we’ll see some rain today, but fall temperatures are anticipated to hold out until tomorrow, when we’ll start ushering in a weekend chill that could bring “mood snowflakes.

” After 40 years, Rowan University is ending its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast tradition. The Burlington community held a vigil on Tuesday night in honor of Jerome “Rome” Chandler, 23, who was shot and killed on Monday night. His loved ones remember him fondly . Plus, Indochino has formally debuted its inaugural South Jersey showroom at Cherry Hill Mal l, and more news of the day.

Also read Handwritten final draft of MLK's historic 'I Have a Dream' speech to be auctioned off

— Laura Smythe If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . Rowan is ending its MLK Day breakfast tradition After 40 years, Rowan University is calling it quits on its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast, citing cost-cutting measures and reduced ticket sales. The event typically featured speeches from national civil rights leaders, including King’s son, Martin Luther King III.

A university spokesperson told The Inquirer that other events have also been scaled back as budgets shrink, but did not identify specifics. Rowan, which this year has an $814 million budget, plans to host community service events after the January holiday instead. But some Black community members say nixing the breakfast is a loss. Reporter Sarah Nicell takes a look at the university’s decision .

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Friends, neighbors mourn ‘beautiful soul’ Friends, family, and neighbors held a vigil in Burlington on Tuesday night in remembrance of 23-year-old Jerome “Rome” Chandler, who was shot and killed on Monday. The group, which gathered where the shooting occurred on the 100 block of Federal Street, held banners with photos of Chandler, whom they described as a “jokester” with “a beautiful soul.

” “No matter what he was going through in life, he could laugh about any situation,” said Chandler’s brother, Dre. Lacey Latch writes more about what Chandler’s loved ones had to say about him . What to know today The Inquirer spoke with Paul Wright, the uncle of Lelia Mae Wright, whom police have identified as one of the women who may have been killed in the home of deceased pornographer Raymond “R.C. ” Horsch of Philadelphia.

Paul Wright said that prior to Lelia’s disappearance, he had checked her in to several area rehabs, including ones in Camden and Trenton . Some school officials in various South Jersey districts say potential changes to the state’s school funding formula could help ward off school closures, larger class sizes, and job cuts, CBS News reports . Stray snowflake sightings are possible in the area over the coming days as weekend forecasts call for highs in the 40s.

The Inquirer’s Anthony Wood has the details . A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car in West Deptford while riding an e-scooter with a peer on Tuesday night, according to NBC10 . Made-to-measure apparel brand Indochino has officially opened its 1,200-square-foot outpost at Cherry Hill Mall, marking the company’s first South Jersey showroom.

🗓️ The best things to do this week Books, Boos, and Brews: Come out on Friday the 13th to support local authors who write horror and dark romance. Bring your kids for the scavenger hunt and crafts. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 13, 5-8 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍The Novel Realm, Columbus Audiobook Nature Walk : Stroll the trails while listening to one of a selection of audiobooks. Anyone ages 13 and up can attend.

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Registration requested. Be prepared to walk 2-3 miles. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Pennington Park, Delanco Fall Harvest Dance & Art Contest : This family event features live bluegrass music performed by Sean Daniels and the Law Abiding Citizens, treats, a silent auction, and a community art contest. Proceeds will help restore the Sunset Auditorium and bring more murals to town.

⏰ Saturday, Nov. 14, 6-9 p.m. 💵 $10-15📍Pitman Grove Auditorium, Pitman See more event listings here . 🧠 Trivia time Which former Jackass star once tried to throw a party on the Battleship New Jersey in Camden ? A) Preston Lacy B) Johnny Knoxville C) Steve-O D) Bam Margera Think you know? Check your answer .

What we’re ... 🦅 Reviewing: The takeaways from the 2026 NFL trade deadline . 🍷 Bringing: A classic red to Friendsgiving . 🏠 Ogling: These neighboring bayside luxe homes in Stone Harbor that were listed for a combined $26 million .

Thanks for starting your Thursday with me. I’ll be moonlighting in your inboxes again tomorrow morning. See you there! By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10.